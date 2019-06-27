Build a personalized home just minutes from downtown Lee’s Summit

Build a personalized home in Arbor Crossing and choose design features like site-finished cabinets, upgraded paint and pine trim. Submitted photo

Arbor Crossing, the newest community from homebuilder and developer Inspired Homes, is taking shape on an idyllic piece of land that’s just 10 minutes from downtown Lee’s Summit.

The foundation for the community’s model home is complete, and construction is underway on Arbor Crossing’s first inventory home. Now is a prime time for prospective buyers to start their own building journeys with Inspired Homes. In Arbor Crossing, buyers can build a modern, personalized home from the $200,000s to the $400,000s.

Arbor Crossing was designed with residents and their lifestyles in mind. The convenient location is a prime example. Not only will Arbor Crossing residents be 10 minutes from downtown Lee’s Summit’s shopping, dining and entertainment, but additional services like gas stations and grocery stores are just five minutes away.

Families will love that Arbor Crossing is served by the Lee’s Summit School District, including Lee’s Summit West High School. And inside Arbor Crossing, amenities like walking trails and a swimming pool will give residents ample opportunities to explore, play and socialize.

Prospective buyers interested in Arbor Crossing are encouraged to get on the VIP list to stay up-to-date on construction progress and other news. Text or call Whitney at (816) 656-0108 or email her at woreilly@inspired-homes.com. Not only will you get Arbor Crossing updates, but you’ll also get access to important information like Arbor Crossing’s pre-grand opening promotion, which is available now for a limited time.

Once you’re on the Arbor Crossing VIP list, it’s the perfect time to start planning your new home. Explore available floor plans on the Inspired Homes website (www.inspired-homes.com/arbor-crossing-floorplans). Several of the floor plans offer interactive capabilities, so you can compare and contrast design options and even place furniture.

After you select a homesite and floor plan, you’ll have a chance to personalize your home with your favorite fixtures and finishes. Instead of trying to coordinate appointments with numerous vendors, homeowners make all of their selections with the help of Inspired Homes’ design consultant, Sherry Worth, in the company’s fully equipped Design Center. All selections are typically made in a single appointment, part of Inspired Homes’ commitment to delivering an exceptional building experience that makes the best use of your valuable time. When you visit the Design Center, you’ll have a chance to see the features and finishes firsthand, including newly added selections that include site-finished cabinets, upgraded paint and pine trim.

You deserve to build the home of your dreams, and that’s exactly the opportunity that awaits in Arbor Crossing. The Inspired Homes team is excited to show you what’s possible, so stop by the sales center in nearby Kensington Farms and start your once-in-a-lifetime journey.

Arbor Crossing

Prices: From the $200,000s to the $400,000s

Location: Temporary sales office at Kensington Farms. Interstate 49 south to Missouri 150 E. Turn right on Pryor Rd., left on E. 155th St./E. Cass Jackson Rd., right on SW Rupard Rd. and left on SW Cornwall at the roundabout. The model is on the corner of SW Cornwall Rd. and SW Sapperton Rd.

Hours: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, noon to 6 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Contact: Whitney O’Reilly, Inspired Homes New Home Advisor, (816) 656-0108 or woreilly@inspired-homes.com

Web: www.Inspired-Homes.com/Arbor-Crossing