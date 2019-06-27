New phase provides new opportunities to experience Creekmoor’s resort lifestyle with homesites for the mid $60s

Homes in Creekmoor offer resort-style living with stunning lake views. Submitted photo

Imagine calling the resort-like community of Creekmoor home. With new homesites in the Westbrook neighborhood starting in the mid $60,000s, that dream is as affordable as ever.

More than just new home community, Creekmoor offers its residents a lifestyle. The master-planned development is designed around its two signature amenities: Lake Creekmoor, a private 108-acre fishing and boating lake, and the 18-hole Creekmoor Championship Golf Course. The community’s featured amenities continue with a newly renovated and expanded clubhouse including The Tavern on the Moor, a casual restaurant and licensed bar and grill, outdoor patio, pro shop, swimming pool and sports courts. Creekmoor also offers miles of trails for hiking, jogging and biking.

Located just south of the I-435 loop in Raymore, Missouri, Creekmoor spans nearly 1,000 acres for resort-style living coupled with one of the most comprehensive residential amenity packages available in the Kansas City area. Homebuyers drawn to Creekmoor for its impressive amenity package fall in love with its beautiful homes and are pleased to find HOA dues and lot prices are extremely affordable.

“Creekmoor consists of a variety of distinct and diverse neighborhoods,” explains Linda Martin, Creekmoor Community Manager. “While each neighborhood has its own character, each offers an extremely high quality of life to its residents at every price point. With home prices from the $350,000s to $1 million plus, Creekmoor has something for everyone, from growing families to empty nesters.”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Currently Creekmoor’s largest neighborhood, Westbrook meanders around the Creekmoor Golf Course and offers homes and lot options featuring golf and lake views and many cul-de-sac locations. “Many people have been surprised at how affordable the homes in Westbrook are, especially for very nice homesites backing to the golf course,” added Martin. “We’ve had a lot of visitors from Johnson County that are amazed at our prices such a short distance away.”

Built by Creekmoor’s award winning builder team, Westbrook features two-story, one and one-half story, and reverse one and one-half story plans showcasing today’s newest trends in home design. In keeping with its high standards for the community, developer Cooper Land Development has assembled an impressive team of some of Kansas City’s finest builders, including Allure Homes, Ashlar Homes, Bryant Ratliff Building, C&M Builders, SAB Homes and Signature Builders. Its award-winning model homes draw buyers who appreciate the builders’ attention to details.

“For those who want or need to move soon, the builders have several move-in ready spec homes available now in a variety of plans,” noted Martin. “Creekmoor has the perfect home for every buyer, no matter what their timing is.”

The Edgewater neighborhood winds and curves around Creekmoor Lake, offering outstanding lake front, lake view, golf and wooded lots and homesites. Edgewater’s newest phase sits high over Lake Creekmoor and offers 52 premier home sites. “These lots are stunning,” says Martin. “This phase offers 19 lake lots and 20 with views of the golf course. Response from prospective homebuyers has been overwhelming. Our future model row is planned for this area, showcasing the views.”

Creekmoor Club Villas, which is nestled around golf course hole one, features detached villas with lawn and snow removal. All home plans by exclusive builder SAB Homes feature main floor master suites.

Creekmoor is located southeast of I-49 and 155th Street on Foxridge Drive in Raymore and offers easy highway access to the 135th street corridor, Town Center, the Country Club Plaza and anywhere else within the Kansas City Metropolitan Area.

“The school district is another big draw for many relocating to the area,” says Martin. “Creekmoor is located within the AAA-Rated Raymore-Peculiar School and the Creekmoor Elementary School is located within the community. Having both a golf course and a lake is another draw. Creekmoor’s affordable prices make living on the lake possible, not just a dream.”

Whether buyers want a family home or a maintenance-provided villa, a home on the lake or a home on the golf course, Creekmoor will exceed their expectations. “I was searching for a home and fell in love with an entire community,” says Creekmoor resident Kathy McCarthy. “With all of the amenities available in Creekmoor, I feel like I’m on vacation every day.”

Creekmoor

Open: Monday through Saturday 11 am - 5pm and Sunday Noon - 5pm.

Sales Center and Model Row: Located at 1007 Rannoch, Raymore, MO 64083

Directions: South on 71/49 Hwy to 150 Hwy. E (L) to Kelly Rd. S (R) to 155th St. E (L) to Creekmoor Entrance (Foxridge Dr). S (R) to Creekmoor Dr (4 way stop). E (L) Follow signs to Model

Contact: Linda Martin, ReeceNichols Community Manager, 816.331.0754

Website: www.creekmoor.com