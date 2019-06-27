Move-in ready, maintenance-provided villas available in Northland lifestyle community

Just a few move-in ready villa homes remain in Shoal Creek Valley’s The Village. Prices start in the mid-$200,000s.

The quiet streets of Shoal Creek Valley’s The Village are lined with eye-catching attached villa homes that give homeowners a chance to live in an acclaimed community at a welcoming price point. And with only five spec homes left, prospective buyers still have a chance to be moved into this amenity-filled lifestyle community before summer ends.

Celebrated builder Brookfield Residential offers attached villa homes in two floor plans.

Villa 1 offers 1,353 square feet with two to three bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and a two-car garage. Additional features include a main floor master suite and laundry room, as well as a generous pantry, which adds convenient functionality to a large, inviting kitchen. Only two move-in ready Villa 1 floor plans remain in The Village.

Villa 2 offers similar features and more space. A 1,710-square-foot layout includes two to three bedrooms, two to three bathrooms and a two-car garage. Main-floor features include a master suite, laundry room and study. Just three move-in ready Villa 2 homes await prospective buyers.

Both floor plans offer enticing features like stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors, granite countertops from Signature Solid Surfaces, custom cabinetry by Miller’s Custom Cabinets and large master closets.

The available homes range from two bedrooms, two bathrooms to three bedrooms and three bathrooms. Browse available homes on Brookfield Residential’s website at www.brookfieldresidentialkc.com/available-homes You can even schedule a tour directly through the site.

No matter which villa home you choose, they all offer the convenience of maintenance-provided living, including the exterior, roof, lawn and landscaping, sprinkler system, gutters and snow removal with accumulations of 2 inches or more.

That leaves residents with more time to enjoy Shoal Creek Valley’s prime Northland location and abundant amenities. That includes the Gate House, a resort-style retreat is complete with lush grounds, meandering garden pathways, a media room, banquet room and fully equipped kitchen, all accessible to homeowners in the neighborhood. Relax in the waterfall hot tub or enjoy hot summer days at the large fountain pool.

The Park House is a chalet-style clubhouse that features large, open interior spaces, a fireplace and comfortable seating. Its large outdoor water park is the main attraction, with two large swimming pools, a lazy river, two water slides, a splash plaza, a toddler pool, water fountains, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.

With so much inside Shoal Creek Valley, we can’t blame you if you don’t want to leave! Yet there’s just as much to see and do in the area immediately surrounding the community. A prime location near Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 puts homeowners in the heart of the vibrant Northland and within the award-winning Liberty School District.

Nearby highlights include Village Meadows Park, the Preserve Nature Trail, Clayview Country Club, Shoal Creek Golf Course and Hodge Park Golf Course. Or round up the family and head to dinner at any of the restaurants that are minutes away from Shoal Creek Valley — some within walking distance! Additional highlights include a variety of nearby shops and services at the Shoppes at Shoal Creek and the Plaza at Shoal Creek, plus attractions like the Shoal Creek Living History Museum.

Thoughtfully appointed, maintenance-provided homes; an idyllic community that combines modern amenities with a traditional neighborhood feel; and a convenient Northland location.

Visit today and find the new home you deserve.

Prices: New attached villa homes priced from the low to mid-$200,000s; single-family homes from the upper $300,000s

Directions: Missouri 152, north on Flintlock Road, west to Shoal Creek Valley Drive. Brookfield Residential’s sales office is at 8701 NE 86th St.

