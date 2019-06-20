Covington Creek situated in unique and ideal location

Custom cabinetry and hardwood floors are among the luxurious kitchen finishes offered in Covington Creek’s Alexander reverse story and a half plan.

The single family new home community Covington Creek in Olathe is ideally located near 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in a treed, secluded, low-traffic area. In the Olathe Northwest school district, students are within walking distance of Millbrooke Elementary, Summit Trail Middle School, The Goddard School and the new St. Paul School Campus. An abundance of retail shops, restaurants, medical offices and daycare centers are just down the road.

“Nearby parks, trails and recreational areas provide a wealth of outdoor enjoyment,” noted marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “This is a special community, in a desirable location in Olathe Northwest school district, and featuring some of the best builders in the city.”

This neighborhood includes several walkout home sites to choose from, many backing to treed greenspace, with homes built by Symphony Homes and Hogan Homes. Each of these builders brings their own unique talents, expertise, craftsmanship, and energy-efficient processes and materials to the community. Covington Creek offers a variety of plans, with prices starting in the high $400,000s.

Each builder offers several distinct floor plans with at least four bedrooms, three to four baths and three car garages. Homes will feature exceptional finished living space of 2,500 to 3,500 square feet with several attractive elevation designs. The homes feature the luxurious touches that buyers have come to expect from these quality builders, such as striking ceiling treatments, exceptional trim details, expansive wood floors, dramatic fireplace design and rich color palettes that set the tone for a casual and elegant lifestyle.

There are home sites to start from the ground up, or for buyers wanting to move quickly, four homes are available for occupancy.

Symphony Homes ’Alexander reverse story and a half home is complete and open Friday through Monday, noon to 5pm. The Alexander offers an open floor plan with the kitchen and dining area flowing into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. Storage is abundant in this plan, including a large walk-in kitchen pantry, and the mudroom off the garage is great for keeping coats and gear organized. The walkout lower level rec room with wet bar adds additional living space.

Hogan Homes’ reverse story and a half Lawson plan will be complete soon and is available to view now. The Lawson reverse story and a half plan offers a convenient first floor master suite with main level living. Unique finish details include a stacked stone fireplace with shiplap surround, dark wood beams, dark wood island and range hood to complement the white kitchen, large soaker tub, and a covered porch with ceiling fan to enjoy the treed view. This plan also offers a finished walkout lower level.

Hogan Homes’ Dylan XL two story is a desirable four bedroom, three and a half bath home boasting front and back covered porches perfect for entertaining or just relaxing. The open floor plan has high ceilings and a great flow. The first floor office has potential for multiple functions.

Look for additional options as Symphony Homes will start construction on a new reverse story and a half plan, and Hogan Homes will be building a two story home on a walkout lot. The neighborhood pool and playground are coming soon as well.

“Interest has been strong due to Covington Creek’s convenient location in a growing area with easy highway access, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka,” said Susan. “And also because Covington Creek is developed by Tom French, who has been building superior custom homes and developing outstanding communities in the Kansas City area for over 40 years.”

For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net

Tom French Homes

Locations:

* Covington Court - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the $360s.

* Covington Creek - Just east of Kansas 7 at 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in Olathe. Priced from the high $400s.

* Tuscanny Piazza Townhomes - 137th Street east of Mission Road in Leawood. Priced from the mid $800s.

Open Hours: Hours Vary. Please call 913-484-2839 for details.

Website: www.tomfrenchhomes.com or newhomeskc.net