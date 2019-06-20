Tera Miranda, on Grand Lake, A Private Gated oasis!

Our custom homes are nestled in-between tall mature trees and back up to the shores of Grand Lake! This home enjoys the Lakeview off the expansive deck and the sounds of running water from the waterfall feature along the developments walking trails.

The lake season may have begun but there is plenty of time to enjoy what Grand Lake has to offer, especially at Tera Miranda. Tera Miranda Shores, located on Grand Lake in northeastern Oklahoma is just a 2 ½ hour drive from your home in Kansas City. A simple drive down Interstate 49, west on Interstate 44 until you exit on Hwy 59. Once off Interstate 44 it is an easy 15 minute drive to Tera Miranda Shores. Why Tera Miranda Shores and Grand Lake?

For starters, Tera Miranda Shores has been created by the visionaries who bring you Sporting KC, Loch Lloyd and The National. Tera Miranda Shores on Grand Lake has been developed for those seeking a lake experience second to none. We have put together a special place where you can relax and call home. We have created a carefree lifestyle in a private gated community with all the amenities you would want in a lake house.

Once you arrive and the gates close the stress of everyday life vanishes and you begin to enjoy the amenities which include walking trails, a zero entry pool, a children’s splash pool, children’s playground, health club and amenity building. Hop into your golf cart and in 5 minutes you can dine at one of Grand Lakes’ finest casual lake front restaurants, The Quarterdeck Waterfront Cafe, or be on your boat to watch the sunset. In addition to these amenities, the resort also offers two boat ramps, on-site fueling station, four, fully remodeled lodges and new for this season, a two bedroom, two bath and a three bedroom, three bath home that are available for over-night stays along with a new zero entry pool with a kid friendly zone.

Tera Miranda has not forgot about your boat. MarineMax, the world’s largest retailer of boats and service centers now calls Tera Miranda home. Your boat will never be in better hands.

Tera Miranda Shores has two move in ready models, one priced at $299,000 and the other priced at $359,000. If the models do not fit your tastes, we have several lots and floor plans to choose from and you can finish your home to fit your style. You can see everything Tera Miranda offers at www.teramiranda.com.

The homes at Tera Miranda Shores have the look of Oklahoma Craftsmen architecture. It’s well maintained exteriors and landscaping greet you as you arrive. You feel a level of comfort, knowing as an owner you never have to take time out of your life or weekend to mow, mulch, trim and fertilize your lawn this is all done for you. As you walk in the front door you will see quality throughout. You will find high ceilings, large expanse of windows and efficient living spaces with the kitchen, great room and master suite on one level. The homes feature custom cabinetry, granite counter tops, hardwood floors and exquisite tile work.

It is hard to imagine leaving Tera Miranda Shores but for those golfing enthusiast you will have to make the short 10 minute drive to Shangri-La Golf Club and Resort (www.shangrilaok.com). The resort boasts 27 championship holes, a full service clubhouse, casual and fine dining and a golf experience second to none in the Grand Lake region.

Grand Lake was created in 1939 with the construction of The Pensecola Dam. The dam created a lake with 46,500 surface area acres providing the boater with a large main channel. This wide open channel gives the boater a sense of freedom when on the lake versus the layout of other lakes in the area which have many coves and narrow channels. Grand Lake continues to gain in popularity for the boating enthusiasts, when asked, Grand Lake reminds me of Lake of the Ozarks about 30 years ago. At Grand Lake you can enjoy the lake without any concern for over-crowding, even on Holiday Weekends.

Tera Miranda Shores on Grand Lake

Website: www.teramiranda.com

Prices: Single Family Homes from the low 200’s

Location: 28251 S 561 Road, Monkey Island, Oklahoma 74331

Hours: Models open 11-4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and by appointment anytime.

Contact: Kimberly Clark, Tera Miranda Shores, 918-320-3222 or Dale W. Brouk at 816-509-7754