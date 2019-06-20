Eagle Creek showcases fresh selection of inventory homes open to tour

Residents enjoy a variety of family friendly amenities including two swimming pools, a playground, acres of greenspace and paved walking trails connecting to a 27-acre city park.

Surrounded by rolling hills and farmland, Eagle Creek is located off Pryor Road, just three miles south of Interstate 470. Large stone monuments and generous landscaping greet residents at both entrances and two community swimming pools, a playground, acres of greenspace and paved walking trails connecting to a 26-acre city park provide families and individuals a place to relax and unwind just outside their front door.





“Eagle Creek remains a popular choice amongst new home buyers in Lee’s Summit,” explains Mary Hayden, ReeceNichols real estate agent and Eagle Creek co-community manager with Peggy Holmes. “In addition to high-quality amenities and its country-like setting, future residents are drawn to its location within the highly sought-after Lee’s Summit West High School attendance area.”





Mary notes that an all-new selection of inventory homes is now open to tour that includes ranch, reverse story-and-a-half, and two-story floor plans built by Aspen Homes, I.Q. Homes, JFE Construction, McFarland Custom Builders, and SAB Homes.

“We’re pleased to work with some of the area’s most well-respected builders, all of which offer a truly customized homebuilding or buying experience. A variety of floor plans, color palettes and finishes mean each home is truly unique. Part of what I love most is matching customers with a builder that can best meet their needs,” said Mary.

Two JFE Construction reverse story-and-a- half homes are available on walkout lots backing to green space, with wonderful views: a Gunnison plan with two bedrooms on the main level, and a Creekside III. Also available from JFE Construction is the Silverton III, a two-story plan that backs to green space and includes four bedrooms, three-and-a-half bathrooms and daylight basement ready for future finish.

Aspen Homes recently completed two of its most popular two-story plans, the Birch and the Chestnut. Both homes are designed to accommodate growing families with four bedrooms, two-and-a-half bathrooms, and 2,300 square feet of living space.

Long-time Eagle Creek builder SAB Homes currently has its gorgeous Kendelton ranch open to tour. The home features true one-level living with three bedrooms on the main floor and 1,200-square-feet of finished space in the daylight basement.

Additional plans are under construction and will be complete in as little as 30 to 60 days. Those who act quickly may still be able to choose finishes to suit their tastes.

“Not everyone has the time or desire to build, which is why our builders provide a variety of inventory homes to choose from,” noted Mary. “The assortment of finishes throughout includes fresh paint colors, granite counter tops and free-standing soaker tubs in some of the master bathrooms. We expect these homes to sell quickly.”

Construction is set to begin later this year on Eagle Creek’s final phase that will include 40 homesites, with a limited number backing to trees or situated on a cul-de-sac. Prospective buyers have the opportunity to reserve their desired lot with a refundable deposit. This allows 30 days to select a builder and a floorplan, work through any customizations and determine pricing.

“Eagle Creek continues to be a growing, thriving community,” said Peggy. “The close proximity to highways and popular shopping areas and family-friendly amenities is extremely important when it comes to getting to and from work or shuffling kids to activities throughout the week. That, paired with the community’s history of steadily increasing home values, makes it an easy choice for those wanting to buy or build a new home.”





Eagle Creek is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Eagle Creek

Prices: Starting in the mid $300,000s

Location: 2416 SW Old Port Road, Lee’s Summit

Model Home Open Hours: Tues 1-6pm, Wed through Sun 12-6pm. Or by appointment.

Contact: Peggy Holmes or Mary Hayden at 816-554-1318

Web: EagleCreek.HuntMidwestKC.com





