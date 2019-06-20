With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes have a long and successful track record working with homeowners who want to sell quickly in lieu of the traditional, lengthy home selling process.

Archway Homes helps sellers who want or need to sell a home without going through the often drawn out and sometimes painful traditional selling process. Real estate investors Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer, owners of Archway Homes, buy homes in any condition. They have been buying and selling properties in the greater Kansas City area for over 20 years. They strive to make the difficult process of selling a home as stress-free as possible.

Billie T. recently worked with Jon to sell her house in Sugar Creek and raved about the experience. She had originally contacted another investor who buys homes for cash, but they kept her home tied up for over thirty days with repeated excuses why they could not close on it, so she contacted Archway.

“I would highly recommend Archway Homes,” Billie said. “Jon and his wife did what they said they would. Within seven to ten days of our first meeting, we closed and I was free to move on. The house needed some work, but I was able to just walk away and I felt good about the terms and the experience. Anyone wanting to sell quickly should contact Jon,” she added.

Archway Homes features a no-obligation offer process. The first step is to call the office at 913-599-5000 to schedule an appointment. Jon will then walk through the home and can provide an offer price within 24 hours. Archway Homes can pay cash and close in as fast as three days. However, some sellers need the opposite approach, needing a delayed closing several months away. They may be downsizing and need time to find their next home or they are building a home and need time for it to be completed. In that case, Archway Homes sets a closing date that will meet the sellers’ needs.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“We had one client who was waiting for a home to be built and construction was delayed,” Jon said. “They wanted to close on the home they were selling before the end of the year but the new home wouldn’t be finished until late January. We closed on the home on the date they needed but didn’t take possession until the new one was completed, so they had the money they needed and didn’t have to move twice.”

Archway Homes has purchased houses in all sorts of situations. Sometimes they are filled with clutter and are inherited property that would be difficult for the heirs to clean out. If this is the situation, Jon’s reply is always, “I want the family to take what is of value to them and they can leave the rest. I want this to be easy and hassle-free for sellers.”

Recently, many of the houses purchased by Archway Homes are owned by baby boomers or empty-nesters who are downsizing. By selling to Archway Homes, these sellers don’t have to go through the hassle of preparing their homes for market, having it ready to show to potential buyers at a moment’s notice and waiting for an offer. They know quickly what they can get for their home and move on to the next stage of their life.

“We love helping these sellers,” Stacy said. “Usually the owners have lived there for years and have kept the house in good shape, but it needs updating. We understand the unique challenges of baby boomers. Their time is precious: caring for elderly parents and young grandchildren, their personal health concerns, and wanting the retirement they deserve. The ease of selling to us can make a difficult time of transition worry-free.”

Sometimes the properties need extensive repairs, including poor foundations or roofs. Again, Archway Homes will buy the home and make the needed repairs, relieving the sellers of the hassle and expense. “We are committed to working with sellers, even in difficult situations, to find a win-win for all,” Stacy said.

Jon is a third-generation real estate investor, following the career of his father and grandfather. “I have been buying houses long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town. Sellers know that I’ve been investing in our community for my entire adult life and I continue to do so,” Jon said. “The other companies aren’t personally invested here like I am. I stand by my word. No one deal is more important than my name and reputation.”

Anyone who wants to sell a home quickly for cash should call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or email him at jon@archwayhomesinc.com. Or they can visit Archway Homes’ website at www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”

Archway Homes

Location: 15301 W. 87th St. Parkway, Suite B35 in the ANB Bank building

Contact: Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or jon@archwayhomes.com

Web: www.FastCashForKCHomes.com