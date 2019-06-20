Maintenance Provided Care-Free Villa Homes in Northfield Village

These two-car garage Care-Free Villa plans have three available exterior design options. The Tuscan front elevation is featured here.

Summit Homes is now showcasing maintenance provided Care-Free villa homes in Kansas City. Built in the sought-after villa community of Northfield Village, these award-winning villa homes come with a low-maintenance lifestyle that offers fewer obligations and more flexibility for homeowners.

Now that you’re not worried about regular home maintenance, you’re free to pursue all that Kansas City has to offer! This community is conveniently located near Zona Rosa, with easy access to highways and the Kansas City International Airport. Residents are within a few minutes’ drive to restaurants, hospitals, markets and shopping.

The included maintenance package in Northfield Village delivers year-round convenience. Lawn care, snow removal and irrigation maintenance will keep your home’s curb appeal top-notch year around.

Homeowners in Northfield are an active group with bunko nights, ladies’ luncheons, and a monthly men’s breakfast. Residents also gather for an annual fish fry and winter holiday party. During the spring and summer, many homeowners take advantage of the walking trail through the trees that follows 152 Highway.

Northfield Village is located between Highway 152 and Barry Road, where it’s less than 5 minutes away from the Barry Towne shopping complex that includes Target, Kohl’s and Starbucks. Head 5 minutes in the opposite direction to St. Luke’s North hospital which is surrounded by more daily conveniences like Walmart, HyVee, Lowe’s and Hobby Lobby.

Summit Homes is now showcasing four move-in ready low maintenance homes in Northfield Village with over a dozen lots to choose from for those who wish to build. Homes start from $285,000 with lot costs included. Residents also benefit from a lower property tax and no tax common areas.

Tour a completed Juniper plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms to see the luxury of main-level living. The Juniper offers a separate formal dining room space and eat-in breakfast nook. The master suite includes a tub and shower with a walk-in closet.

While you’re there, stop by the Sales Center, a completely furnished home featuring the Cypress plan. This home includes a lower level finish that adds a rec room with a third bedroom and third bath option. A selection of completed homes showcasing more award-winning floorplans are also available for tours. The Sales Center is open Monday and Saturday from 11:00 am to 5:00 pm and Sunday from 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

With homes ranging from 1,420 to 2,650 square feet, Summit’s floorplans in Northfield Village are designed for today’s active lifestyles. The low maintenance ranch plans offer first floor master suites and an open concept perfect for entertaining friends and family. Main level living keeps your most lived-in rooms just a convenient step away, while optional lower level finishes offer additional space for those who need it.

Summit Homes, a Berkshire-Hathaway affiliate, is the largest new home builder in the Kansas City area. The award-winning company is known for developing and building exceptional communities as well as its innovative design practices. Families looking for their new home can begin their search online at summithomeskc.com to explore locations, pricing, and available homes. Summit’s New Home Specialist is available via text, call or email to personally guide shoppers through their new home search. Mention this article when you visit Northfield Village for a special gift! (While supplies last.)

Summit Homes at Northfield Village

Prices: From the $280s

Community Information Center: 8707 N Liston Ave, Kansas City, MO 64154

Contact: New Home Specialist Ashely Rieschick, 816-326-2909