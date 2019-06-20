Arbor Lake offers families an ideal place to put down roots

Rodrock Development’s Arbor Lake, located at Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, was a standout during the Brown’s home search, because it offered easy highway access and wonderful builders and models from which to choose. “We selected Prieb’s Levi II,” Abbey Brown says. “It has an open layout, ample space for our growing family, and a front porch—which was a must to hang our porch swing.”

The Browns started their house hunt in the fall of 2018 after their son was born. “We were living closer to downtown and knew that with a growing family, we wanted a community that was safe, with great schools and room to grow,” Abbey Brown recalls.

Rodrock Development’s Arbor Lake, located at Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, was a standout during the family’s search, because it offered easy highway access and had many wonderful builders and models from which to choose.

“We selected Prieb’s Levi II floor plan,” Abbey continues. “It has an open layout, ample space for our growing family, and a front porch—which was a must to hang our porch swing. Also, the master bedroom, including an incredible bathroom and closet, were hard not to fall in love with.”

The Browns have called Arbor Lake home for a little more than 3 months now. “We love our nightly walks around the neighborhood,” Abbey says. “During our strolls, we watch the progress on other homes being built, meet and catch up with neighbors, and reaffirm the decision we made by moving to Lenexa. We also like the pool, which is a blessing during the summer with an active toddler!”

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Arbor Lake has seen incredible growth this past year, in part because residents appreciate that it’s anything but a typical, cookie-cutter development. Quiet, privacy-enhancing cul-de-sacs, a picturesque 3.8-acre lake, new pool, and plenty of plans for growth make the community distinctive.

“Arbor Lake is quickly filling with growing families, and our builders are working hard to keep up on the demand,” says community manager Debi Donner. “Thankfully, we have several homes nearing completion, so homebuyers can find their dream home before school starts and in time to enjoy some summer fun!”

Within days of completion is Gabriel Homes’ Samuel, boasting 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths—and a rare 4-car garage. “A welcoming front porch leads you into this open concept 2 story, which is super sized with a 2-foot bump out in the kitchen and Great Room,” says Debi. “Rustic hardwood floors are found throughout the main and look striking against the stone-front Great Room fireplace. The kitchen is made for entertaining, with a built-in hutch and Butler’s pantry/dry bar. And the master suite is absolutely divine, with an impressive tray-vault ceiling and closet sized for a queen.”

The Harlow V plan is likewise designed to impress with a soaring front entry and classic curved stairwell. The notable accents extend to the formal dining with dry bar that leads into the Great Room, anchored by a stately fireplace. The kitchen offers a spacious breakfast nook that leads to the covered patio. And all the bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and are comfortably oversized—including the bathrooms—so no one has to settle for less in this gorgeous home. Thoughtful extras, such as a mudroom with boot bench and a laundry accessible from the master closet or hallway, ensure this home works hard at keeping up with even the busiest of families.

Prieb Homes offers several iterations of both its family favorite Levi as well as the Levi II. The Levi is a classic 2-story plan with 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, and upgraded features galore. Many also offer an attractive front-porch elevation, perfect for enjoying the beautiful Arbor Lake views!

The Levi II is a 2-story plan designed for smart family living, with a large center-island kitchen, walk-in pantry, helpful mudroom with boot bench, and kid-favorite loft on the second level. The laundry room is oversized and features granite countertops on the folding table and so much hanging space and storage! And the master suite is fantastically outfitted with a sitting area and a luxurious bathroom.

Prieb’s Paxton III is also shortly available, and with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, this floor plan makes the most of naturally flowing living spaces. The vaulted entryway leads to a finely appointed kitchen with walk-in pantry, granite countertops, and a generously sized island—all of which opens onto the Breakfast Room and Great Room.

Numerous other homes are under construction, some on coveted cul-de-sac lots. And with close proximity to K-10, K-7 and 95th Street, Arbor Lake is within the Olathe School district and close to St. James Academy, so growing families are perfectly situated to grow and flourish.

Arbor Lake

Location: Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, Lenexa

Prices: Homes from upper $300,000 to mid $400,000

Contact: Debi Donner and Frank Zizzo, Rodrock & Associates Realtors at 913-293-8181

Web: Rodrock.com/arbor-lake