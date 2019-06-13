Building boom continues at Loch Lloyd

The Edinburgh is a new, custom designed model nearing completion at The Cove at Loch Lloyd. This maintenance-provided enclave offers luxury living starting in the $700,000s.

The Village of Loch Lloyd, located in the south Kansas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, is set along the Blue River with rolling wooded hills, peaceful lakes and serene views. This semi-rural setting offers a tranquil environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but only minutes from shopping, dining and entertainment venues that neighboring 151st and 135th streets have to offer. A second gated entrance to the north of the community recently opened, providing convenient access to Holmes Road for residents and guests.

In addition to the unparalleled location, Loch Lloyd offers a variety of homes for sale and homesites available for buyers wanting to build, including two impressive waterfront lots featuring sweeping views of the lake at Loch Lloyd; to private, wooded estate lots that offer acreage; to right-sized lots near the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course and perfect for empty nesters; to villa lots on The Cove offering maintenance-provided living. There is a location within the community for buyers at every stage of life.

“Loch Lloyd is for families looking for a safe environment to raise their children; it is for empty nesters looking to enjoy an active lifestyle; and it is for retirees looking for the ease of ‘lock and leave’ living,” said Ashlea Black, Director of Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd Real Estate. “We help buyers find the home or homesite that provides their wants, needs and wishes—whatever that may be. Buyers deserve to have a home that reflects the things they value in life.”

Loch Lloyd’s reputation as Kansas City’s finest resort-like community is well-earned. The Country Club at Loch Lloyd is a central point for residents providing golf, tennis, swimming, fitness, social events and even pickleball. In addition to these amenities, the clubhouse offers multiple dining options and indoor and outdoor venues.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The clubhouse is a gathering spot for friends and neighbors for special events, tournaments, and everyday meals or meetings. The summer months are especially enjoyable at Loch Lloyd as the club hosts numerous seasonal events including kid’s summer golf; luau & pig roast; men’shappy hour; women’s day at the pool; and the annual Independence Day celebrations including a luxury car show, Bourbon & Bacon Festival, and fireworks display.

“The patriotic 4-day event schedule provides ways to enjoy and entertain family and friends just moments from home,” said Black. “Club members, residents and guests gather on chairs and blankets lining the dam at the lake, while others watch from their boats or backyards overlooking the water for one of the most impressive fireworks shows in the area. It is one of the most anticipated holiday events on our calendar!”

Loch Lloyd’s consistent growth is evidenced by the continued expansion on the north end of the community including the new gated welcome center and release of two new phases in July; the development of The Cove, a maintenance-provided enclave near the south end of the lake; and eight additional new models by Willis Custom Homes, Don Julian Builders, Evan Talan Homes, Starr Homes, Cecil & Ray Homes, C&M Homes and The National Home Building Company, which are underway for 2019 and 2020.

Visit Loch Lloyd this summer to experience all the new offerings of this exceptional community!

Loch Lloyd

Prices: $500,000 to multimillion-dollar estates.

Model Hours: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. weekends