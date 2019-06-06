Appealing selection of move-in ready homes makes buying easier than ever

A number of eye-catching move-in ready homes from Brookfield Residential are available in the Northland’s Shoal Creek Valley. And for a limited time, prospective buyers can take advantage of a June closing incentive. Contact the sales office for details. Submitted photo A number of eye-catching move-in ready homes from Brookfield Residential are available in the Northland’s Shoal Creek Valley. And for a limited time, prospective buyers can take advantage of a June closing incentive. Contact the sales office for details. Submitted photo

With an enticing selection of move-in ready homes to choose from, builder Brookfield Residential can help you be moved into your new home in the Northland’s Shoal Creek Valley before you know it.

Modern, spacious floor plans are enhanced by the picturesque surroundings of two Shoal Creek Valley communities — The Greens and The Enclave. Inside both communities, you’ll find an eye-catching selection of move-in ready homes, including:

8627 N. Farley Ave. (The Greens) — You’ll love the enviable features of this two-story home, priced at $487,100. An incredible 3,689 square feet includes four bedrooms, 3 ½ bathrooms, a study and a sunroom. You’ll feel like the star of your own cooking show in a stunning chef’s kitchen with beautiful upgraded quartz on the kitchen island and a large apron sink, plus custom kitchen cabinets. The master suite offers a spa-like bathroom and a sitting area.

8205 N. Sycamore Ave. (The Enclave) — Enjoy the convenience of one-level living in this 3-bedroom, 2½-bathroom, 2,345-square-foot ranch home, priced at $390,100. The lower level offers 2,136 square feet of unfinished space. The open living area flows from a den to a fully appointed kitchen complete with granite countertops and custom cabinets to a breakfast room to a great room with fireplace.

8201 N. Sycamore Ave. (The Enclave) — A walkout cul-de-sac homesite is an ideal setting for this welcoming 3,003-square-foot home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Cook and entertain in a chef’s kitchen that includes a granite countertop island, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. An upstairs loft provides versatile space for a rec room, an office, a play area, a craft room or other possibilities. Plus, a relaxing master suite with a spa-like bathroom helps melt the stress of a busy day away. The home is priced at $409,500.

8627 N. Lewis Ave. (The Greens) — This welcoming ranch floor plan offers 2,345 square feet, including three bedrooms and 2 ½ bathrooms. A sizable den is the perfect place to kick back and relax. An attached 3-car garage and a full basement offer plenty of storage space. Escape the stress of a hectic day in an elegant master bathroom with tile floors. Outside, the full sod yard comes with a sprinkler system. The move-in ready home is priced at $398,500.

A limited number of speculative villa homes are underway in The Village as the maintenance-provided community nears completion. These in-progress homes give prospective buyers the opportunity to accommodate a slightly longer move-in timeline. Villa homes under construction include a 1,353-square-foot Villa 1 floor plan with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, plus 1,203 unfinished square feet in the lower level and priced at $241,280. A two-bedroom, two-bathroom Villa 2 floor plan offers 1,710 square feet with a study and an extended front porch, priced at $279,940. Another Villa 2 floor plan is available for $273,970 with two bedrooms, two bathrooms, a 2-car garage and an extended front porch.

Prospective buyers interested in any of Brookfield Residential’s speculative homes are encouraged to stop by the sales office for more information on available homes and a limited-time June closing incentive. The sales office is open daily.

No matter which Brookfield Residential home and Shoal Creek Valley community buyers choose, they’ll enjoy Brookfield Residential’s consistent dedication to quality and building superior homes. Modern floor plans are filled with thoughtful details like custom cabinetry by Miller’s Custom Cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops from Signature Solid Surfaces and large master closets. And if you choose an attached villa home, you’ll enjoy the added convenience of provided maintenance.

The faster buyers can move in to Shoal Creek Valley, the more time they’ll have to enjoy long summer days with a host of amenities that encourage recreation and relaxation. That includes the Gate House, a resort-style retreat complete with lush grounds, meandering garden pathways, a media room, banquet room and fully equipped kitchen, all accessible to Shoal Creek Valley homeowners. Relax in the waterfall hot tub or enjoy hot summer days at the large fountain pool.

The Park House is a chalet-style clubhouse that features large, open interior spaces, a fireplace and comfortable seating. Its large outdoor water park is the main attraction, with two large swimming pools, a lazy river, two water slides, a splash plaza, a toddler pool, water fountains, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.

With so much inside Shoal Creek Valley, it’s tempting to stay put! Yet there’s just as much to see and do in the area immediately surrounding the community, especially with summer just around the corner. A prime location near Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 puts homeowners in the heart of the vibrant Northland and within the award-winning Liberty School District.

Nearby highlights include Village Meadows Park, the Preserve Nature Trail, Clayview Country Club, Shoal Creek Golf Course and Hodge Park Golf Course. Or round up the family and head to dinner at any of the restaurants that are minutes away from Shoal Creek Valley — some within walking distance. Additional highlights include a variety of nearby shops and services at the Shoppes at Shoal Creek and the Plaza at Shoal Creek, plus family-friendly attractions like the Shoal Creek Living History Museum.

Explore the Brookfield Residential website today at www.BrookfieldResidentialKC.com and learn more about available homes. Or make plans to stop into Shoal Creek Valley and visit the sales office, which is open daily. The Brookfield Residential team is ready to make your purchase and move as smooth and stress-free as possible.

“We want to help our buyers find the home of their dreams in the Shoal Creek Valley community that fits their lifestyle,” Payne said.

Brookfield Residential

Prices: New attached villa homes priced from the low to mid-$200,000s; single-family homes from the upper $300,000s

Directions: Missouri 152, north on Flintlock Road, west to Shoal Creek Valley Drive. Brookfield Residential’s sales office is at 8701 NE 86th St.

Contact: Sales Office, (816) 429-7427 or Jackie Payne, (757) 633-7340

Hours: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, and any time by appointment.

Web: www.brookfieldresidentialkc.com