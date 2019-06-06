Parkway homesites coming soon to Staley Hills

Surrounded by trees and green space, Staley Hills is a new home community that offers a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Submitted photo

Construction will begin soon on a phase of 18 homesites situated along the south entrance of Staley Hills. With an average size of nearly half an acre each, the aptly named parkway homesites will face NE Shoal Creek Parkway and offer homeowners an unobstructed view of greenspace and one of two community water features.

Deb DiPonio, ReeceNichols agent who markets the community with Sara Stucker, anticipates the parkway homesites will be popular with home buyers.

“Buyers will certainly be drawn to the extra space afforded by the larger lot sizes and the opportunity to build a new home in a neighborhood offering amenities designed for the whole family.”

Surrounded by trees and green space, Staley Hills is a new home community that offers a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With two dramatic water features bordering the community entrance, it is clear from first impressions that Staley Hills takes pride in its appearance and its amenities. Features such as a crystal-clear swimming pool and scenic walking trails allow residents to enjoy nature and spend quality time with friends and family close to home.

A master-planned community of over 360 single family homes and 38 maintenance provided villas, Staley Hills is located on 138 acres in Kansas City, Missouri. Beautiful, stone-clad homes line the streets of Staley Hills, not far from downtown Kansas City and Zona Rosa.

In addition to its optimal location, Staley Hills offers buyers a selection of homes constructed by an experienced team of builders including Aspen Homes, Ernst Brothers Construction, Integrity Homebuilders, McFarland Custom Builders, New Mark Homes, Olympus Custom Homes, and Patriot Homes.

“For those wanting or needing to move soon, two homes are complete now and ready for occupancy: a reverse story and a half by Ernst Brothers as well as a reverse story and a half by Aspen Homes. Each of the move-in ready homes features designer finishes, fresh color palettes and livable, comfortable floor plans. And a collection of reverse, ranch, 2-story and 1 1/2-story homes in various stages of construction are coming soon,” explains Sara Stucker, ReeceNichols agent who markets the community with Deb DiPonio. “Buyers who act quickly could still select many of the finishes.”

Sara knows that quality and craftsmanship have made the builders in Staley Hills some of the most well-known in the Northland and across the metro. “They all have their own style when it comes to finishes and floor plans, making each home truly unique to the neighborhood. The range of elevations make Staley Hills anything but ordinary.”

The available single family homes range from approximately 2,400 to over 3,000 square feet and feature three to four bedrooms, and all offer three car garages, starting in the mid $300,000s.

The latest phase of Staley Hills is set to open early summer and includes 60 single family homesites of various terrains and a limited number of cul-de-sac lots. Prospective buyers may reserve their desired lot with a $1,000 refundable deposit. This allows 30 days to select a builder and a floorplan, work through any customizations and determine pricing.

“The onsite community information center is open six days per week and by appointment and we encourage anyone interested in building or buying a new home to come by, ask questions, and get information about our current inventory homes and upcoming phases.” said Deb.

Staley Hills is within walking distance from state-of-the-art Staley High School and Bell Prairie Elementary School and is within the highly-rated North Kansas City School District. It is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.

STALEY HILLS

Prices: From the $300,000s

Directions: MO -152 East to Maple Woods Pkwy, north on Maple Woods Pkwy, past Staley Farms Golf Course to Shoal Creek Pkwy, east to community.

Hours: Daily 11am to 6pm during the Parade of Homes and by appointment

Contact: Deb DiPonio or Sara Stucker, 816.942.5486

Web: staleyhills.huntmidwestkc.com