Live Far Above Par- Fairway Villas Offer Luxury, Lenexa City Center Vibe, Golf Course Views and Flexibility

The chef-inspired kitchen, including gas stove-top and walk-in pantry, opens to the spacious living area, providing the perfect flow for effortless entertaining. Floor to ceiling windows provide beautiful views of Canyon Farms Golf Course. Submitted photo

Main floor living, an attached two-car garage, in-house storage, and a yard outside your door provide a home of luxury and privacy at The Fairway Villas at City Center. In addition, the Canyon Farms Golf Course and nature vistas are all in view, whether entertaining in your living area or relaxing on your covered veranda. And when you are ready to socialize, dine or be entertained, Lenexa City Center is just steps away. This lifestyle of freedom and flexibility is available without the burden of unexpected house expenses or mortgage. “Renting a maintenance-free luxury villa at The Fairways at Lenexa City Center is a very liberating experience,” said residents Greg and Christine Goebel.

“As a leased residence, The Fairway Villas offer an opportunity to “test drive” downsizing without purchasing a home,” notes Melanie Mann, Co-Developer. “Our villa leasing also provides a carefree lifestyle for residents seeking luxury and flexibility without the constraints of home ownership in a truly unique setting, combined with spectacular golf course views alongside the amenities of Lenexa City Center.”

Built by Lambie Custom Homes, The Fairway Villas offer maintenance-provided, for-lease living, featuring detailed craftsmanship and custom finish packages. The 2,300 square foot floor plans offer a spacious kitchen, living room and separate dining area, featuring an open design for everyday comfort and entertaining. Oversized picture windows, extensive molding and trim, hand-scraped hardwood floors and premium carpet are throughout the home.

The living area includes a gas fireplace adjacent to the chef-inspired kitchen featuring custom-built, stained birch cabinets and a walk-in pantry. Premier kitchen finishes include granite countertops, brick-set subway-tiled backsplashes, and stainless-steel sinks and appliances, including a gas stove-top and oven and a side-by-side refrigerator with icemaker and external ice and water dispenser.

The main floor also features a secondary bedroom/office/den and full bathroom, a generous master bedroom and elegant master bathroom featuring twin lavatories, granite countertops, tile floors and a full tile shower with dual shower heads, and a huge closet, Directly accessible from the master closet is the separate laundry room with a washer and dryer, which is also directly accessible to the two-car garage, providing ease of entry, privacy and security.

The lower level offers plenty of room for additional family members or guests with two bedrooms, a bathroom and a spacious recreation/entertainment room. It also contains extensive storage space for off-season items.

“Fairway Villas is a boutique community, which will total 80 homes at the completion of the community later this year. While demand is currently out pacing supply, additional residences will be completed in 2019 and are available to be reserved now. The villas have the same features and feel of a free-standing home, combined with professional management. Since comprehensive 24/7 maintenance is included, residents are free from the worry of the cost of unexpected maintenance or finding and scheduling experienced, reliable service people,” said Jeffrey Alpert, Co-Developer.

The Fairway Villas also offer a great option for relocating from out-of-town or transitioning from your family home to building a new home to fit your current needs. “During our transition, we had very specific needs for storage and space and the Fairway Villas were a perfect fit. We searched a lot for the best option while we were building our new home and apartment living did not feel right. But then we found the Fairway Villas and it feels like home, a place to entertain and live comfortably,” said residents David and Sharon Wine. “We love the friendliness of our neighborhood and meeting everyone. It’s a great mix of age and background,” said the Wines.

“We designed these villas as a great lifestyle option with a lot of flexibility and great use of space-providing a desirable home to both singles and couples, millennials and baby boomers. With living areas on both levels, entertaining is easy and families with children of any age or multi-generational families have the desired space for privacy,” said Mann.





Directly north, Lenexa City Center offers numerous restaurants and boutiques and the Lenexa Public Market featuring indoor and outdoor entertainment and activities. The newest branch of the Johnson County Library just opened June 2nd. Fitness, golf, spa and recreation are only three minutes away, including Canyon Farms Golf Club, Life Time Fitness-Lenexa and The Lenexa Rec Center.

Residents are also minutes from quick and easy access to Highways I-435, I-35, K-10 and K-7, offering short drive times to metro area shopping, dining and entertainment venues throughout the area, KCI airport and Lawrence.

The Fairways at City Center

Prices: Rates range from $3,185- $3,885 per month.

Directions: I-435 to west on 87th St. Parkway, go west to Winchester and turn south, then turn right on Mill Creek Road to the Model Home at 8891 Mill Creek Road.

Model Home Hours: Open Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Saturday and Sunday Noon to 5 p.m., or by appointment.





Contact: For information about pre-leasing a luxury villa, call the leasing office at 913-283-9958.

Website: fairwayvillascitycenter.com.

