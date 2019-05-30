Trade your unwanted home for cash with KC Property Group

Andy Lightfoot, Nick Barela and Brooks Mosier of KC Property Group, local Kansas City direct cash house buyers. Photo by Judy Revenaugh

Homeowners who need to sell their homes fast are often in difficult financial or personal situations. KC Property Group makes it simple to turn that property into cash. They have an easy solution that lets homeowners simply walk away from the burden, cash in hand. They buy properties as-is, in any condition, with a quick and flexible close date driven by the homeowner’s individual situation.

Selling a home can be daunting, even overwhelming at times, especially if the home is distressed or the owner doesn’t live in Kansas City. KC Property Group makes the process simple and low key. Whether a homeowner inherits an unwanted home, the home needs too many repairs to sell the traditional way, is rental property owned by an out of area owner, or someone is facing foreclosure, KC Property Group spends the time to determine what a seller’s needs are and guides them through a smooth closing and transition.

Led by long-time area residents Nick Barela, Andy Lightfoot and Brooks Mosier, KC Property Group was founded on integrity, fairness, and a sense of community. Brooks focuses on marketing and sales, Andy meets with sellers to create an individualized plan to best help them, while Nick is in charge of the construction side of the business. Because their company structure is a team effort, they are able to provide a better level of service than many other as-is home buying companies out there. They pride themselves on forming relationships with home sellers and working together to find a solution that works for all.

“We truly cater to people’s needs. The whole premise of selling your house fast through a home buying company is to get a reasonable price and a fast closing date - it’s what separates cash home buyers from the more traditional real estate route. We are direct cash house buyers,” said Brooks.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

KC Property Group is the direct source to sell your house for a fair cash price. With complete transparency and honesty, they determine a property’s condition, estimated market value after repairs, and calculate the price accordingly to make it a win-win scenario. There is never any obligation. Sellers are able to cherry-pick what they want to take with them, and leave behind the rest. There is no staging, no open houses, and none of the disruptions that can make listing through typical real estate agents a headache.

Andy, Nick, and Brooks are happy to take the time to talk with sellers at whatever length is needed to make sure the seller is comfortable and the decision is right for all.

“If a seller is in a bad situation, we can help them find a way out. We even have someone to help clean out a property. Whether it’s a lifetime of accumulated memories, or even a hoarding situation, we can handle it,” noted Nick.

“We have closed deals in as fast as three days, or some have been more than a year later at the seller’s preference,” added Andy. “We also have had a situation where a homeowner needed the funds from the sale to cover moving expenses, so we were able to arrange for them to stay in the property after closing.”

They are a locally owned company. So, they don’t have franchise fees or high overhead like some of their competitors, therefore, they can pass the savings on to you.

“Thank you once again,” said client Allison M. “I feel much better no longer being a property owner in Missouri! I had an excellent experience with KC Property Group. I was promised it would be handled in 12 days and it was! The price they proposed was more than I expected. Very, very happy with my experience!” she said.

“We get to know our clients,” added Brooks. “We go the extra mile and want people to feel they have been treated fairly. Our reputation is important to us.”

KC Property Group is your trusted source for quick home sales in Kansas City and the surrounding areas. With an easy process, fair cash offers, and no closing costs, you’ll be able to sell your home fast and move on without any headaches. For more information or a cash offer on your property, call 816.286.4204 or visit them online.

KC Property Group

Contact: 816.286.4204

Website: www.kcpropertygroup.com