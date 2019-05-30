Award-winning model homes, available inventory ready now in Overland Park

Roeser Homes’ award-winning Porter 1 ½-story is available at 17020 Hauser St. The home features a covered patio and high ceilings and backs to green space and a walking trail. Priced at $519,585, the home is open today until 5 p.m. and has a 30-day close available. Submitted photo

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill is known for offering a variety of homes and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park! Now, Chapel Hill has homes available for spring deliveries from some of Kansas City’s premier building companies.

The new model home row for phase IV is located on Bradshaw Street just north of 173rd Street and features recent award-winning new floor plans by Kansas City’s leading builders, including Don Julian Builders (silver award), NewMark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes (silver award), Suma Design & Construction (gold award), Parkview Homes KC and Bickimer Construction (gold award).

The rare opportunity this celebrated new home development offers is enhanced by the current success of Phase IV in The Estates, featuring 80 impressive homesites, approximately 80 percent of which are daylight and walkout locations adjacent to community green spaces. Homesite pricing in this phase is from the $90,000s to $140,000s, and homesites range up to 6/10 of an acre in size. Phase V lots are also now available, offering new homesites located immediately to the south of the phase IV model homes. Homesites are priced from the upper $80,000s to the $130,000s and available for reservations now. Prospective buyers interested in the new homesites should visit the Chapel Hill information office at 17141 Bradshaw St., which is open daily until 5 p.m.

Chapel Hill Estates includes an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails. Homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in 2019.

“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs and we have several homes that will be available to close on in the next 30-90 days.”

A sampling of Chapel Hill’s currently available homes includes:

Encore Building Company’s Stanton reverse 1½-story floor plan, a recent gold award-winning plan in the HBA Spring Parade of Homes, is available at 16805 Bradshaw with a 30-day delivery, priced at $549,900. Additionally, Encore’s popular Monterey 1½-story is available at 13105 W. 172nd St., priced at $554,900, and can close within 30 days.

NewMark Homes has an award-winning Morgan reverse located at 17209 Parkhill and priced at $554,900 for quick close and delivery.

Parkview Homes KC features a new reverse floor plan, the Addison, at 16709 Hauser and priced at $479,900. The home backs to a community tree preserve and greenspace. Parkview Homes KC also has a Riviera 1½-story home at 13017 W. 170th St., priced at $469,000.

Rob Washam Homes’ award-winning Capri reverse 1½-story is located at 12815 W. 172nd Terrace, priced at $466,750, and features a covered deck and walkout basement backing to green space.

Roeser Homes has two homes with 30-day closings available. The award-winning Azalea reverse is located at 12900 W. 168th St. and priced at $549,950. The new Porter 1½-story is located at 17020 Hauser St. and priced at $519,585.

Don Julian Builders offers two silver award-winning Brookridge II ranch floor plans, each with five bedrooms, located at 13009 W. 168th St. and 12908 W. 172nd St. priced at $699,900 each. Both of these homes have three bedrooms on the main level and over 3,700 +/- finished square feet.

Dutton Homes offers their Bristol two-story plan, including finished basement, at 12909 W. 168th St. with 30-day availability, value priced at $478,430.

Zvacek Construction has the Craftsman II reverse and the Craftsman II expanded reverse available at 17308 Noland St. and 17313 Noland St., priced at $499,990 and $549,900, respectively. Both feature covered decks and walkout basements.

A portfolio of other available homes is under construction with prices from the mid-$400,000s. Homes and builders include Prohaska Homes’ new Chateau reverse 1½-story with a 4-car garage priced at $529,950; Doyle Construction’s new Madera reverse 1½-story priced at $534,900; Ryan Homes’ new Nevada reverse 1½-story with 4-car garage, priced at $619,900; Comerio Corporation’s new Verona III ranch plan that’s now beginning construction; JFE Construction; Bickimer Homes’ award-winning Jefferson reverse 1½-story that’s beginning construction; and Eastwood Homes’ new Chianti two-story on a cul-de-sac lot, priced at $449,950. Contact the Chapel Hill office or visit the website for updates on these builders and floor plans.

The Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces. In addition, Chapel Hill offers 70 acres of interior platted green space for resident use via walking trails.

Chapel Hill

Prices: Chapel Hill Estates, mid-$400,000s to upper $700,000s.

Location: 167th Street and Pflumm Road, Overland Park.

Hours: Sales information center open daily until 5 p.m. (except major holidays) at 17141 Bradshaw St.

Contact: Bill Gerue and Krissy Kempinger with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company at 913-681-8383.

Web: ChapelHillKC.com