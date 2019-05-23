Time is running out to buy or build a new home in Woodneath Farms

There are 15 model or spec homes in a variety of stages of construction available, including eight move-in ready new homes, making it easy for those who want or need to move soon.

Situated along the historic grounds of a once thriving dairy farm, Woodneath Farms is a 320-acre, master planned community that offers a traditional neighborhood feel in a suburban setting, with home prices beginning in the upper $300,000’s.

With acres of greenspace and parkland nestled around the original Woodneath Mansion, Woodneath Farms has long been a destination community for hundreds of Northland families. Comprised of nearly 720 homes, Woodneath Farms offers quick access to Kansas City International Airport, downtown Kansas City, Missouri, historic Liberty Square and a variety of shopping and entertainment venues, as well as major highways and interstates.

Interest the final phase has been strong and future Woodneath Farms homeowners have been anxious for the opportunity to reserve one of 58 homesites. Homes and homesites in the phase have continued to sell at a fast pace in today’s hot housing market, making the opportunity to build or purchase a new home in this prestigious neighborhood limited as fewer than 20 homesites remain.

Home buyers can choose from one of six exclusive builders: Aspen Homes, Klopfenstine Construction, McFarland Custom Builders, Olympus Custom Homes, SAB Homes and Cardinal Crest Homes. Each has extensive experience in the Kansas City home market, providing homeowners with a personalized, hands-on design process.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“Homes in Woodneath Farms are distinctive with unique design features, differentiating them from their neighbors,” said Tricia Vulje, community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “This last phase is beautiful and people are realizing that time is running out to buy a new home in this community.”

There are 15 model or spec homes in a variety of stages of construction available, including eight move-in ready new homes, making it easy for those who want or need to move soon. Each has defining characteristics, as Vulje explains: “At over 3,100 square feet, McFarland’s 1.5 story four bedroom plan is perfect for those wanting plenty of space. Floor to ceiling windows, vaulted ceilings and an upstairs loft all add to the open feeling. The covered deck on SAB Homes’ Laguna reverse 1.5 story offers beautiful views of the Shoal Creek Golf Course. And Klopfenstine’s Sienna reverse 1.5 story plan has a rustic feel with wood beams, stone walls, twelve-foot ceilings, a covered porch and a lower level patio.”

Woodneath Farms residents enjoy a variety of community amenities including a competition sized swimming pool, lake with fountain, walking trails, a playground, nature areas, tennis court, picnic pavilion, a recreation area and generous landscaping. Just inside the neighborhood entrance, Shoal Creek Elementary school and the state-of-the-art Mid Continent Public Library Woodneath branch are connected to the neighborhood’s extensive trail system and are a quick bike ride or walk away.

“When you drive into Woodneath Farms, you know you’re somewhere special,” said Sherri Cole, community manager and ReeceNichols real estate agent. “The combination of location, amenities and overall sense of community has made this award-winning neighborhood the perfect place for hundreds of families to call home.”

Woodneath Farms residents have a Kansas City address while students in the community attend schools within the highly-acclaimed Liberty School District.

“Many of our residents chose Woodneath Farms as it allowed them to meet residency requirements set forth by their employers and send their children to excellent schools,” explains Cole.

Woodneath Farms is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.