Basehor Offers an Inviting, Small Town Ambiance Close to the “Big City”

Situated on 140 picturesque acres north of State Avenue and 158th St., Grayhawk at Prairie Gardens offers discerning homebuyers an opportunity to purchase or build the home of their dreams.

Basehor, KS, with approximately 5,600 residents, is one of Kansas City’s best-kept secrets. Located just 10 minutes west of the Legends Outlets, it offers an inviting, small town ambiance close to the “big city.”

Here you will find two developments marketed exclusively by Reilly Development, LLC & Coldwell Banker Reilly & Sons: Grayhawk at Prairie Gardens and Pinehurst Estates.

Grayhawk at Prairie Gardens

Situated on 140 picturesque acres north of State Avenue and 158th St., Grayhawk offers discerning homebuyers an opportunity to purchase or build the home of their dreams.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Reservations are open in the first phase with traditional single family homes including two-story, split entry and reverse plans with daylight and walkout basements, some backing up to the community park or beautiful adjacent farm.

Mike Reilly, a fourth-generation principal with Reilly Development, a builder/developer and real estate company dating back to 1925 , said Grayhawk appeals to a wide variety of homeowners.

“Whether single, starting a family, an empty nester or anywhere in between, we have something to fit your needs, desires and lifestyle,” he said. “The homes in this first phase range from three to four bedrooms, two to three bathrooms, and two to three-car garages, offering a great deal of space and flexibility.”

Priced from $275,000 to $350,000, the homes will be constructed by Reilly Homes, Emerald Homes, and Tallgrass Homes. Outside builders are also welcome.

Future phases will encompass maintenance provided, estate, and attached villa homes, with approximately 400 homes when construction is completed.

According to Reilly, Grayhawk boasts an impressive amenity package. “Amenities include a community pool and clubhouse, playground, walking trails, retention pond, and picnic area. As such, our homeowners get the best of both worlds – a private, off-the-beaten path lifestyle, and connectivity to other area amenities for ultimate convenience.”

For families with children, construction will soon be underway for a brand new Pre-K to Kindergarten school located within the community slated to open in 2021 as part of the award-winning Basehor-Linwood School District.

Pinehurst Estates

Located off State Avenue and 155th St., Pinehurst Estates is in its final phase. Featuring estate-size floor plans with three-car garages, it is an established community with a neighborhood park and a great deal of charm.

Prospective buyers will find two-story, ranch and reverse designs priced from $375,000 to $450,000. Homebuilders include C.L. Conus Builders, PCDI Homes, Kansas City Construction, and Tallgrass Homes. Outside builders are also welcome. Only 13 homes and 10 vacant lots for custom build jobs remain, so interested buyers are encouraged to make a reservation quickly.

Residents in both communities are within a 10-minute drive of the Legends Outlets, Kansas Speedway and Hollywood Casino, Nebraska Furniture Mart, and surrounding restaurants, entertainment venues, retail stores and more. They also enjoy close and easy access to Interstates 70, K7 and 435.

Future Basehor area developments include a new 12-acre commercial development near the new library constructed about five years ago, and next to the Grayhawk neighborhood.

“This close proximity and easy access to big city offerings, yet with quaint small town living is what makes Basehor so special and unique,” Reilly said. “Although housing costs continue to rise all over Kansas City, Basehor is still very affordadble and about $100,000 cheaper than buying a new house in Johnson County.”

Serving the community for over 90 years, Reilly Development has the distinct advantage and experience of watching Basehor grow over time.

“Because we have such a long history, what we do is not a sprint for us; its more of a marathon,” Reilly said. “In all of our projects we have a master plan and a forward thinking thought process in mind. It’s seeing a project come to life from its infancy, and looking back 5, 7 or 10 years later watching families enjoying that community feel and participating in increased home values. We’re looking ahead to what people want now and in the future.”

“Both Grayhawk at Prairie Gardens and Pinehurst Estates have a great deal to offer,” Reilly continued. “And Basehor is a jewel for residents looking for a small, affordable place to live, with great schools that is truly a part of the metropolitan area.”