Homes Hometown couple buys houses in 3 days or the date of your choice – Selling your house as-is never felt this good Information Provided by Archway Homes





ORDER REPRINT →



When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes can buy your property in as little as three days or the date of your choice.

Toni Hampton felt an instant connection with the article and photo she saw in the paper of husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer of Archway Homes standing in the home they had bought from a Kansas City area seller.

“I tore the page out, and literally slept with it for several months because I did not want to misplace it,” she said. Hampton knew that, unfortunately, sometime in the not too distant future she was going to need it, as her husband was very ill and the prospects of a full recovery seemed dim.

For the past two years they had been living in a temporary apartment where her husband could more easily get around than in their spacious, multi-level residence in South Overland Park - their cherished home of 30 years.

When her husband passed away, Hampton initially thought she would move back into their home.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“But I was an emotional wreck and could not go back to the home we had lived in. I just couldn’t deal with it and all of the other upheaval in my life at that time,” Hampton said. “Plus, our house needed a lot of work and I didn’t want to take all of my husband’s insurance money to get the house up to market value to sell.

So Hampton went back to the article she had saved about the Bichelmeyers. “I thought, ‘I really think this is my help for the load of stone around my neck,’ and I called them.”

Archway Homes buys homes in any condition: houses needing little to no repair, houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating.

Having the ability to sell quickly to an established and reputable company was the perfect solution for Hampton. Yet she said the experience went far beyond the usual professional courtesies.

“They had a professional attitude, did what they said they would do, and were ethical…that’s all true. But there was this other emotional side where I got so much support at the worst time of my life” Hampton said. “We had this connection and I knew that I could trust Jon and Stacy from the start, and that nothing about dealing with them was going to come back and hurt me.”

Archway Homes provides a no-obligation offer within 24 hours, can pay cash and close within three days or on a future date of the seller’s choice, and there are no fees or commissions to pay .

“Selling a property can be a stressful process and it is our job to remove the obstacles and complications” Stacy said. “Whether someone is moving due to illness, facing foreclosure, a job transfer, they have a difficult home to sell, or some other reason why they can’t, or don’t want to go through a traditional selling process, with us, selling your house as-is never felt this good!”

Hampton agrees.

“I just couldn’t believe what I thought was going to be a horrible experience, and one more mountain that I had to climb myself, would be so easy,” she said. “Jon and Stacy were so kind and caring, and the entire process was short, easy, and non-emotional for me, and it solved all of my problems at the time.”

The ability to sell your home “as is,” is key.

“For example, a buyer offers a seller a price, then brings in an inspector, partner, or appraiser, and the offer gets chipped away through continual renegotiation by the buyer,” Stacy explained. “The seller feels like they have no choice but to continue with that buyer. That’s not how we operate, and our experience has given us the ability to remove the hassles for the seller by doing all the work ourselves after the contract is signed.”

“Jon was truly my port in the storm when I thought I had no place to turn at a time in my life when I could least handle what was facing me,” said Hampton. “It may seem like I just picked [a company] at the moment, but there was a lot more depth and I felt like I knew them. It just all fell into place and was just perfect for me.”

For more information about selling your home quickly for cash, call Jon Bichelmeyer at 913-599-5000 or visit Archway Homes’ website at www.FastCashForKCHomes.com to fill out an online form or to get a free report on how “Sell Your Home in Three Days.”

FOOTNOTE:

On this Memorial Day weekend, this story is re-printed in memory of Toni Hampton, who passed away in April 2017.