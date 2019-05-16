New Ranch Plan Offered at Tom French’s Covington Court twin villas

Custom cabinetry, granite countertops and hardwood floors are among the luxurious kitchen finishes offered in the new Ensley III ranch plan at Covington Court.

After four decades as a home builder and developer, Tom French has established a reputation for superior homes. His communities offer an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work, detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces, vaulted ceilings and open spaces that allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care. French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers a wealth of options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles.

Located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor, Covington Court offers home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of four homes available for immediate occupancy, with prices starting in the $350,000s. Phase Two is now open, offering walkout home sites, and new designs for the reverse story and a half Alderwood and the Ensley plans with two bedrooms on the main level. Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level, which is the current model home. The open floor plan is ideal with the kitchen and dining area flowing into a large great room overlooking the covered deck.

“The new Ensley III plan received such a positive response during the Parade of Homes,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “Tom has had so many requests for a three bedroom ranch plan.”

Many features are included as standard: Trim work includes iron spindles, ample crown moldings and two-panel arch interior doors. Hardwood floors are installed in the entry, kitchen, dining room and great room. Tile floors are found in the laundry and bathrooms. All showers have custom-tile surrounds. Kitchen countertops and all bathroom vanity tops are granite or quartz. The new popular finishes are featured in the lighting fixtures and the main-floor plumbing fixtures.

A color palette of rich tones are repeated in the material selections of granite and quartz countertops, kitchen and bath tile and in the accent stair carpet, providing a cohesive look using the most up-to-date materials. Faux stone fireplaces offer a dramatic focal point. The colors set off the wood tones in the hardwood floors, custom cabinets and stained fireplace mantle. Whether a buyer wants painted cabinets and gray tones, or stained cabinets with earth tones, Covington Court has a fresh design style.

The ‘lock-and-leave’ lifestyle at Covington Court is attractive to many, regardless of age or life stage. Lawn and landscape care, snow removal, roof and gutter repair/replacement, exterior painting and building insurance are all taken care of by the homes association. Community amenities, including a pool and playground area are coming soon.

“Covington Court offers quality, location and a superior maintenance plan,” said Marilyn Duffy, on-site agent with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes, and also an owner of a Tom French townhome. “When considering purchasing a villa, I still wanted to have quality comparable to that in my single family home. It was not a matter of just scaling down in size but it was so important to have a beautiful home with quality and all the amenities. It wasn't until I looked at a Tom French home that I felt it had all the items I wanted.”

Homes are open Friday through Monday, noon to 5:00 pm. For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net .