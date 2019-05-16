Charming location by Lake Olathe perfect for summer fun

Several move-in ready homes are available at Huntford in Olathe. Choose from two-story and reverse 1½-story floor plans priced from the upper $300,000s. Submitted photo

Summer is just around the corner! And with an enticing selection of move-in ready homes available in Huntford, homeowners could be moved into this charming Olathe community in time to enjoy neighborhood amenities and a prime location that’s less than 5 minutes from Lake Olathe.

Perched at the top of a gently rolling hill, Huntford is a welcoming escape in the heart of Johnson County. Quiet streets are lined with spacious, modern homes that blend timeless layouts with the latest design-forward features and finishes. Prospective residents can opt for a move-in ready home or work with Inspired Homes to build a personalized home, giving buyers the flexibility to accommodate their timeline and preferences.

An appealing selection of move-in ready homes is ideal for prospective residents who want to quickly transition to Huntford. Both two-story and reverse 1½-story floor plans are available, with layouts ranging from four to five bedrooms and 2.5 to three bathrooms. Prices start in the upper $300,000s, and each of the move-in ready homes are open daily to tour.

For those who would prefer to build a home, several picturesque homesites — including three locations that back to a golf course — create an idyllic backdrop for a range of floor plans that include ranch, reverse 1½-story and two-story designs. Community Manager Michael Jackson said two floor plans in particular are popular at Huntford.

The Cardinale is a reverse 1½-story home with four bedrooms and three bathrooms. An airy, open main level enables mostly one-level living, with a large great room that flows into the kitchen and breakfast area. The kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, ample cabinets, a walk-in pantry and a butler’s pantry. The master bedroom and a second bedroom are on the main level, and downstairs, a rec room, two bedrooms and a bathroom await.

The Fairfield is a new addition to Inspired Homes’ portfolio of floor plans and has been a big hit with homeowners. The reverse 1½-story home can be built with three or four bedrooms and three bathrooms. The main-level master suite is designed with convenience in mind: an inviting master bedroom leads into a master bathroom and into a laundry room (which can also be accessed from the garage entry).

Each floor plan offers a variety of options so that homeowners can build a home to fit their individual needs and lifestyles. And if there are additional options that a homeowner wants, the Inspired Homes team welcomes the opportunity to discuss each homeowner’s vision.

“If there are things you want done to your home when you’re building, we can discuss those,” Jackson said. “If you’d like additional built-in shelves that aren’t a standard option, we can likely do that. Or if you want to turn a dining room into an office, we can do those kinds of things for you.”

Another perk of building with Inspired Homes is the chance to personalize your home with your favorite fixtures and finishes. Instead of trying to coordinate appointments with numerous vendors, homeowners make all of their selections with the help of Inspired Homes Design Consultant Sherry Worth in the company’s Design Center (typically during a single appointment). A number of new features and finishes are now available, including site-finished cabinets, upgraded paint and pine trim.

John and Maria Bolyard built a reverse 1½-story Quintessa floor plan in Huntford and, after hearing upsetting stories from friends and family members who worked with other builders, the Bolyards were impressed by Inspired Homes’ warmth and transparency.

“Every time I came on-site, everyone was so kind,” Maria said. “They’d smile, greet me and find our project manager or someone in charge to answer questions.”

Whether you opt to build with Inspired Homes or choose a move-in ready home, you’ll soon experience one of the best parts of life at Huntford after you move in: a true sense of community.

“When we go on a walk, everyone talks to us and greets us,” Maria said. “There’s a different feel here—everyone wants to meet their neighbors.”

Between the appealing homes and the friendly neighbors, you might not want to spend much time outside of Huntford! Yet the prime Olathe location offers residents a hard-to-find balance: scenic, peaceful surroundings that are still close to recreation, dining, shopping and highway access. And you’re a short distance away from Lake Olathe, which is in the midst of an expansion to add a zip line, botanical garden, marina and more, with completion scheduled for September. Plus, Huntford is in the popular Olathe School District, including Olathe West High School.

No matter your timeline or your new home preferences, you’ll find what you need at Huntford.

“The location is fantastic, the community is fantastic,” said Randy Crawford, who recently moved to Huntford with his wife, Jerri. “It’s been a really great experience.”