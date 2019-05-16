“The right builders, the right price point, the right location”—Arbor Lake delivers it all

Rodrock Development’s Arbor Lake was the first community the Stimac family visited in their home search. “And we quickly learned it was the community to beat as we made our decision,” says Nicole Stimac. “Arbor Lake had everything we wanted: The right builders, the right price point, the right location.” Submitted photo

Rodrock Development’s Arbor Lake was the first community the Stimac family visited in their home search. “And we quickly learned it was the community to beat as we made our decision,” says Nicole Stimac. “Arbor Lake had everything we wanted: The right builders, the right price point, the right location.”

The Stimacs closed on their new home in late September. “Although we’re relatively new, we feel like it was home right away,” says Nicole. “We have the greatest neighbors that have become close friends. We’re far enough West to where we still have all of the convenience of living in the city, with easy access to two highways, but with a slower pace. Our kids love riding bikes around the neighborhood and seeing stars at night while we sit by the fire pit. There’s very little light and noise pollution, and it’s very peaceful. The location is quiet, open, and clean—and you can tell the neighbors all have the same interest in protecting that! We’re also walking distance to St. James Academy, where our boys will attend in the future.”

Located at Prairie Star Parkway and Clare Road, Arbor Lake is anything but a typical, cookie-cutter development. Quiet, privacy-enhancing cul-de-sacs, a picturesque 3.8-acre lake, new pool, and plenty of plans for growth make the community a standout.

Even better? Arbor Lake has several homes nearing completion, so you can find your dream home in time for summer fun!

“Harding Homes’ Birchwood II will be finished within the month,” says community manager Debi Donner. “This 2 story has decorative stone columns on the front porch, with natural stone accents. The open floor plan has upgrades galore, including custom enameled cabinets with hidden hinges, granite, decorative tiled backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. This home is made for families, boasting a boot bench and drop zone right off the garage and a fantastically outfitted laundry room with sink, hanging space, and folding table—accessible from both the upstairs hall or the Master closet.”

Also within days of completion is Gabriel Homes’ Samuel, with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths—and a rare 4-car garage. “A welcoming front porch leads you into this open concept 2-story abode, which is super sized with a 2-foot bump out in the kitchen and Great Room,” says Debi. “Rustic hardwood floors are found throughout the main and look striking against the stone-front Great Room fireplace. The kitchen is made for entertaining, with a built-in hutch and Butler’s pantry/dry bar.”

Finally, the Harlow V plan is designed to impress with a soaring front entry and classic curved stairwell—and the notable accents extend to the formal dining with dry bar that leads into the Great Room, anchored by a stately fireplace. The kitchen offers a spacious breakfast nook that leads onto the covered patio. And all the bedrooms have vaulted ceilings and are comfortably oversized—including the bathrooms—so no one has to settle for less in this gorgeous home.

Prieb Homes also has the Levi II, a 2-story plan designed for smart family living, with a large center-island kitchen, walk-in pantry, helpful mudroom with boot bench, and kid-favorite loft on the second level. The laundry room is oversized and features granite countertops on the folding table and so much hanging space and storage! And the master suite is fantastically outfitted with a sitting area and a luxurious bathroom.

Prieb’s Paxton III is also available, and with 5 bedrooms and 4 baths, this floor plan makes the most of naturally flowing living spaces. Numerous other homes are under construction, some on coveted cul-de-sac lots!

As the Stimacs can attest, there’s so much to love about this Rodrock Development. “It is truly a community,” says Nicole. “We have our Moms’ Council that helps plan events for the community, and it’s a great way to meet other families. Everyone has been welcoming and is excited when someone moves in, so we really have that close-knit feel. We can’t wait to use the pool (just a couple more weeks!), and love the lake and walking around there or on the walking trails. It seems like most people are outside and active on any nice days—there’s always something to do!”