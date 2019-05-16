Eagle Creek offers buyers a wonderful community and five home builders to choose from

The Gunnison, a reverse plan, is by JFE Construction - one of five homebuilders to choose from in Eagle Creek. Submitted photo

Surrounded by rolling hills and farmland, Eagle Creek is located off Pryor Road, three miles south of Interstate 470. Large stone monuments and generous landscaping greet residents at both entrances and two community swimming pools, a playground, acres of greenspace and paved walking trails connecting to a 26-acre city park provide families and individuals a place to relax and unwind just outside their front door.

“One of the things that future residents love about the single family residences at Eagle Creek is that they have homes by five different homebuilders to choose from,” said Peggy Holmes, ReeceNichols real estate agent and co-community manager in Eagle Creek with Mary Hayden.

Aspen Homes, I.Q. Homes, JFE Construction, McFarland Custom Builders, and SAB Homes are all well respected builders in the area, offering a variety of homes. From the style of floor plans to color palettes and finishes, having options means that each home is unique.

“Our builders offer a truly customized homebuilding or buying experience and part of what I love most is matching customers with a builder that can best meet their needs,” noted Peggy.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

For those wanting to move soon, numerous completed inventory homes, from ranches to two stories to reverses, are ready for immediate occupancy. SAB Homes has a five bedroom two story Redland plan with finished basement complete, priced below reproduction cost; as well as a Kendleton ranch plan that features three bedrooms on the main level plus another on the finished lower level. Two JFE Construction reverse story and a half homes are available on walkout lots backing to green space, with wonderful views: a Gunnison plan with two bedrooms on the main level, and a Creekside III. Both boast beautiful trim and detail work, according to Mary.

Several additional homes will be completed within 30 to 60 days. Those who act quickly may still be able to choose finishes to suit their tastes. I.Q. Homes is new to Eagle Creek and has several new plans underway.

“Not everyone has the time or desire to build, which is why our builders also provide a variety of inventory homes to choose from,” noted Mary. “The assortment of finishes throughout includes fresh paint colors, granite counter tops and free-standing soaker tubs in some of the master bathrooms. We expect these homes to sell quickly.”

Construction is set to begin this summer on Eagle Creek’s final phase that will include 40 homesites, with a limited number backing to trees or situated on a cul-de-sac. Prospective buyers have the opportunity to reserve their desired lot with a refundable deposit. This allows 30 days to select a builder and a floorplan, work through any customizations and determine pricing.

“Eagle Creek continues to be a growing, thriving community,” said Peggy. “The close proximity to highways and popular shopping areas and family-friendly amenities is extremely important when it comes to getting to and from work or shuffling kids to activities throughout the week. That, paired with the community’s history of steadily increasing home values, makes it an easy choice for those wanting to buy or build a new home.”

Eagle Creek is in the highly-acclaimed Lee’s Summit School District, including the commonly sought-after Lee’s Summit West High School attendance area. Children also attend Summit Lakes Middle School and Hawthorn Hill Elementary School. Residents enjoy the country-like setting, while popular shopping centers, grocery stores and lively downtown Lee’s Summit are just minutes away. Nearby Missouri 150 Highway also allows quick access for those desiring an easy commute to Johnson County.

Eagle Creek is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.