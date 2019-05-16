Resort-style surroundings beckon this summer

Move-in ready homes are available throughout Cedar Creek, including this reverse 1½-story Canyon I floor plan from Prairie Homes in the Ridge at Shadow Glen. Submitted photo

Imagine spending the summer with a host of resort-style amenities just a short stroll from your home. With an enticing selection of move-in ready homes available in several Cedar Creek neighborhoods, you’ll be moved into this renowned community and relaxing poolside before you know it!

Speaking of poolside, the Valley Ridge neighborhood is near a swimming pool and Cedar Creek Elementary School, which makes it a popular spot for families. Valley Ridge will consist of over 300 homes when completed. Model and speculative homes by New Mark Homes, Roeser Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, C&M Builders, Inc., Gabriel Homes and ACM Homes offer beautiful, innovative floor plans. Several move-in ready homes are available in Valley Ridge, including a 1½-story Porter floor plan from Roeser Homes with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, priced at $527,372; New Mark Homes’ reverse 1½-story Morgan floor plan, priced at $529,900 with four bedrooms and three bathrooms; James Engle Custom Homes’ Laurel Reverse Expanded with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, priced at $535,000; a 1½-story Timberland with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms by New Mark Homes, priced at $519,900; a 1½-story Wetherford III plan, priced at $651,010 with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms from C&M Builders, Inc.; a five-bedroom, four-bathroom Avalon two-story from New Mark Homes, priced at $536,900; and a reverse 1½-story Emery Reverse from James Engle Custom Homes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $520,000.

The Ridge at Shadow Glen, a maintenance-provided neighborhood, offers 42 unique homesites. The Ridge features the last homesites along the award-winning Shadow Glen Golf Course and spectacular wooded valley views with walkout, daylight and flat home site options. Model and speculative homes by Roeser Homes, Prairie Homes, Starr Homes, Tabernacle Homes, Kessler Custom Homes, ACM Homes and Curt Riley Homes offer beautiful, innovative floor plans. Prices range from the upper $400,000s to over $800,000. Several move-in ready homes are also available, including three reverse 1½-story homes from Tabernacle Homes: a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Beachwood floor plan, priced at $609,950; a three-bedroom, 2½-bathroom Pebblebrook floor plan, priced at $619,950; and a Bridgewater floor plan with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $609,950. Kessler Custom Homes has a reverse 1½-story Stacy available with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $555,000. A reverse 1½-story Canyon I floor plan by Prairie Homes is ready with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $569,360. And Roeser Homes has a reverse 1½-story Juniper floor plan with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $568,993.

Live in luxury in Hidden Lake Estates, which is near the rippling waters of Cedar Creek’s Shadow Lake. Roeser Homes has a stately four-bedroom Firethorn home with four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms. The reverse 1½-story home boasts an incredible 4,060 square feet and is priced at $995,000.

For prospective buyers who would prefer to work with one of Cedar Creek’s celebrated builders on a custom home, an enviable selection of homesites is now available for reservations in Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhood. The Meadows at Valley Ridge offers maintenance-provided living and an initial selection of 27 picturesque homesites. Model and speculative homes by Gabriel Homes, Hogan Homes and Kessler Custom Homes offer stunning original floor plans. Prices range from the upper $300,000s to more than $400,000.

All Cedar Creek residents enjoy an enviable array of amenities that make daily life at Cedar Creek feel like a vacation. Spend time in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or gather friends and family for a round at the award-winning, private 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to a free-form swimming pool, four lighted tennis courts, a second swimming pool in the Southglen neighborhood, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.

Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including Olathe West High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.