New models, treed homesites featured in Prairie View at Creekside Woods

A new phase of homesites is now available at Prairie View at Creekside Woods in Lenexa. Submitted photo

Those looking to purchase or build a new home in Lenexa now have a fresh selection of quality homesites to choose from at Prairie View at Creekside Woods. Featuring 50 new homesites in the new phase and 216 total when complete, many of the lots back to trees and greenspace, offering beautiful views from a mix of terrains. Conveniently located in the heart of Lenexa at Prairie Star Pkwy and Clare Road, just west of K7 Hwy, homes are built by DCB Homes, Pauli Homes and Wynne Homes, three well-respected builders in the Kansas City area.

“It’s rare for a new construction development to offer so many treed homesites, including walkouts, with wooded, green views. There are a limited number of these lots, but they are stellar, with big mature trees. Buyers have surely been impressed, and it’s already been a busy spring with high demand,” said Doug Claussen of DCB Homes, who is also developing the neighborhood.

A new model row is open, most offering 2,500 to 3,000 square feet and featuring three car garages. These homes will be great examples of the level of detail and quality construction typical of the builders, each providing open communication and hands-on service for a seamless process for the buyer. Each builder is open to floor plan modifications allowing a buyer to create a home that truly functions best for the way today’s homeowner lives. With a mix of builders offering a variety of homes in a range of floor plans, color palettes and finishes, having options means that each home is unique.

In addition to home sites to start from the ground up, prospective buyers may want to consider one of several homes currently under construction. For those who want or need to move soon, several reverse story and a half and two story homes are ready for immediate occupancy or completion within 30 days. They offer open plans and features such as hardwood floors, custom cabinets, granite countertops, walk-in pantry, glass subway tile, reclaimed wood accent walls and barn doors, large living/family rooms that are perfect for entertaining plus a covered deck or patio that offers outdoor living space. The large master suite in one plan boasts a whirlpool tub and spacious walk in closet that connects to the laundry room.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Kansas City Star content across all your devices. SAVE NOW #ReadLocal

“Three homes are available immediately,” said Jake Zillner, on-site agent. “With prices starting in the upper $300,000s, they are a great value for new construction in Johnson County. Visitors to Prairie View at Creekside Woods have been drawn to the location, which is really growing. It’s exciting to see the progress.”

Two homes are entered on the Spring Parade of Homes and open daily through May 12. Tour #256 at 24323 W. 92 Street is a four bedroom reverse story and a half, priced at $429,900. An open plan, the large gourmet kitchen with walk-in pantry, dining area and great room all flow to the covered porch, extending the living space outdoors. Two bedrooms on the main level make for easy living. Two additional bedrooms and a spacious recreation room fill the lower level. Tour #257 at 24329 W. 92 Street is a five bedroom two story plan, priced at $479,950. Both are built by DCB Homes.

Prairie View at Creekside Woods is currently located in the boundaries of Olathe Northwest and also the new Olathe West High School in the award-winning Olathe school district, offering students the choice of locations. This community has easy access to K10 & K7 Highways, allowing homeowners to quickly get anywhere in the greater Kansas City area, Lawrence and Topeka. Neighborhood amenities will include an area pool.

“With the mix of beautiful views, prime lots, good schools and easy highway access, this is a special neighborhood. Come out and take a look at all the new energy efficient products being used today in newly constructed homes and the fresh new designs available,” said Doug.