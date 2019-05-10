Rodrock Development wraps up Spring Parade of Homes with run of wins

Rodrock Development is immensely proud to have 36 years of consecutive wins in the Spring Parade of Homes. Among them is Ashner Construction’s Artisan III in Sundance Ridge. This 1.5-story Gold award winner boasts more than 5,075 square feet of finely finished living space, with stunning accents throughout, including exposed truss beams and a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace complete with built-ins in the Great Room. Submitted photo

Rodrock Development has been taking part in the Spring Parade of Homes since 1983 and is immensely proud to have 36 years of consecutive wins. Four homes total—in Sundance Ridge, Riverstone, and Forest View—were praised for outstanding home design and architecture during this year’s Parade.

“The Parade energy has been great, especially after such a long, hard winter,” says Brenda Sanders, President of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “We had 10 communities showcasing 38 gorgeous models—from single-family homes to maintenance-provided villas. Arguably one of our largest Parades to date, we’re so thankful to our builders for going above and beyond. They deserved these wins!”

According to the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City, “The American Dream Awards recognize excellence in craftsmanship, selection of materials, and overall home construction and performance...The winners of this year’s awards truly represent the best in the homebuilding industry.”

Two homes in the impressive Sundance Ridge community netted Gold: Ashner Construction’s Artisan III and C&M Builder’s Wellington.

“The 1.5-story Artisan III boasts more than 5,075 square feet of the finest finished living space,” says community manager Bruce Stout. “There are stunning accents throughout this Grand Hall design with its 2-story Great Room, exposed truss beams, and floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace, complete with built-ins. And excitingly, Ashner Construction is offering a Spring Parade of Homes ‘Builder Appreciation’ special on a cost-saving walkout lower-level finish.”

And the reverse 1.5-story Wellington thrills with a warm and inviting floor-to-ceiling cultured stone fireplace, exposed rustic beams, and spacious gourmet, center-island kitchen. “Accent ceiling beams enhance the warmth of the breakfast nook, which will sure to become a favorite gathering spot,” says community manager Bob Sloan. “A gently curved stairwell leads to the lower-level entertainment venue, complete with media area, gaming, and pub-style wet bar. And there’s ample storage cleverly hidden in the excavated storage room under the 3-car garage!”

Riverstone also is the proud home to a Gold award-winner, with James Engle Custom Homes’ 1.5-story Sarasota Reverse. The 4-bedroom, 4.5-bath home wowed judges with its large kitchen boasting an oversized island, sizable walk-in pantry, and countless upgrades. The spacious Great Room, with floor-to-ceiling see-through stone fireplace, opens to the covered porch. Meanwhile, the main-floor master also offers a private entrance to the porch—along with a huge walk-in closet with ample cubbies and access to the laundry room with drop-in sink. Other family-friendly additions include a handy mudroom off the garage, with boot bench and coat hooks, and a lower level made for entertaining with a generous family room, wet bar, 2 large bedrooms and baths, and room for a game/dining table.

James Engle also scored Gold in The Hills of Forest View with its Jameson II, a 1.5 story with 5 bedrooms, a huge loft, and 4 baths. It’s among the newest 1.5-story plans offered by Engle and features a spacious first-floor bedroom/office located off the entryway.

“Gorgeous multi-width hardwood floors lead you into the Great Room with stone-faced fireplace and abundant natural light,” says community manager Linda Roberts. “The fantastic center-island kitchen delights with a farmhouse sink, granite countertops, Bosch stainless appliances, enameled custom cabinets with accent color, a beverage fridge, and more! There’s a dining area accented with vaulted beamed ceiling and walk-in pantry, as well. Tour-goers also love the elegant master suite with its hardwood floors, vaulted ceiling, and access to the covered deck. And the master bath is amazing with a huge walk-in glass-and-tiled shower, freestanding soaker tub, double granite vanities, and spacious walk-in closet. Family-friendly elements, including a handy mudroom and incredibly large multi-purpose loft on the second floor, make this plan a true winner!”

The Spring Parade of Homes is open today through 6 p.m., so there’s still time to visit these award-winning designs and the other gorgeous 34 homes spread throughout 10 of Rodrock Development’s most popular communities.

“Whether you’re dreaming of constructing your forever home, looking for design inspiration, or just curious about the latest in homebuilding, this tour absolutely delivers,” adds Brenda.