Tour Rodrock’s Spring Parade winners and beautiful ready-now homes, just in time for summer.

Rodrock Homes Cimarron, an impressive 1.5-story, five-bedroom former model at 10400 W. 172nd St. in Terrybrook Farms Stone Creek neighborhood, has a modern Craftsman-aesthetic and an open design for family living and entertaining. Available for immediate move-in ($750,000). Submitted photo

The Spring 2019 Parade of Homes may conclude today, but it’s just the beginning of a prime opportunity to purchase a ready-now Rodrock home in time for summer fun at the pool, entertaining in your own personal backyard living space or biking on a lush nature trail. Rodrock’s diverse inventory means not only distinctive turnkey living but also value, style and sought-after, open-concept homes located in premier communities, close to top-notch schools, throughout Johnson County.

Start your homes tour by viewing Rodrock’s Spring Parade collection, which includes three Silver American Dream Award winners. Highlighting old-world craftsmanship and attention to detail, Rodrock’s 13 Spring Parade homes in 10 communities represent the best of the best — whether you’re in the market for a new home, dreaming about building a custom home or want to see firsthand the latest interior trends from a team of acclaimed designers.

Rodrock homes receiving a prestigious nod with the American Dream Award from the Homebuilders Association of Kansas City last week include The Cheyenne in Terrybrook Farms — Stone Creek, Overland Park (starting at $750,000); The Silverton artisan home in Terrybrook Farms — The Enclave, Overland Park ($1.5 million); and The New Haven in Ridgestone Meadows, Shawnee ($648,000).

“It’s exciting to see Rodrock’s modern interpretation to gracious, streamlined living,” said Amy Maher, Summerwood community manager and Weichert, Realtors Graham-Welch, LLC real estate agent. “From popular floor plans to spectacular, statement foyers that transition to thoughtfully conceived living areas, Rodrock treats buyers to open spaces that are easy to live in — not formal — and functional.”

Prices range from mid-$300s to more than $1 million, with something to accommodate every budget.

Homes strategically located in the acclaimed Blue Valley, De Soto and Olathe school districts. Many buyers with school-age children rank proximity to elementary, middle and high schools as a priority on their new home must-have checklist.

Each Rodrock community is intentionally built so families can enjoy convenient access to the area’s best schools. For example, Wyngate in Overland Park offers rare, walk-up access via the community’s trail to Cedar Hill Elementary and Pleasant Ridge Middle School.

Andrea Sullivan, Wyngate community manager and a Rodrock and Associates Realtors real estate agent, notes “there’s not another Blue Valley community with this type of benefit. For many families, it means remaining in one house during their children’s school careers.”

Make your move today. One of Johnson County’s most recognizable and respected builders, Rodrock kicks off summer with a robust inventory of ready-now and nearly complete properties.

If you’re considering buying a new home in the acclaimed Blue Valley, De Soto or Olathe school districts. Gleason Glen, Hills of Forest Creek, Mission Ranch, Ridgestone Meadows, Summerwood, Timber Rock and Wyngate collectively have nearly 20 homes available immediately or within 45 – 90 days.

All boast the in-demand Rodrock “wow” factor —flexible and adaptable spaces loaded with design features and stunning architectural elements. There are spa-inspired master baths; crisp white workhorse kitchens for the avid cook. equipped with stainless steel appliances and massive granite-topped islands, butler’s pantries and spacious walk-in pantries; dramatic great rooms with stone fireplaces and built-in shelves; cozy heart rooms; and cleverly outfitted mudrooms.

“It’s a terrific time to buy a new home that will enhance your family’s lifestyle,” said Cindy Newson, ReeceNichols real estate agent and community manager of Hills of Forest Creek in Shawnee. “Rodrock is known for building affordable, stylish and quality-driven homes on attractive home sites that appeal to young families, growing families and empty nesters. Rodrock, which has built homes in Kansas City for three generations, has a strong sense of what ‘home’ means.”

Melissa Lathrop, a real estate agent with ReeceNichols, recently helped a couple relocating from St. Louis find a home in Hills of Forest Creek.

“We chose Hills of Forest Creek because it has centralized access to major thoroughfares and is a new homes community in a great school district,” Lathrop said. “The experience working with the Rodrock design team was amazing — they go above and beyond. We were impressed with everyone, from the designers to the subcontractors and community manager. The home site, floor plan and neighborhood were perfect for a young professional couple moving to Kansas City.”

Family-centric neighborhood vibes. The “Rodrock Magic,” as it’s known among homeowners, is an indescribable ambiance that defines each community’s personality. For starters, consider amenities like playground areas, sport courts and sand volleyball courts, resort-style pools, well-appointed clubhouses outfitted with fitness centers and activity rooms, stocked fishing lakes, nature trails and abundant green spaces.

Far away from the city’s hectic pace, each community is at the crossroads of Kansas City’s best dining, shopping and entertainment options. convenient proximity to everything you need.

Discover why life meets style at Rodrock Homes today from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Experience the unique Rodrock difference during the last day of the Spring Parade, where onsite community managers can answer questions and help you find your first or next home in the ideal community, near award-winning schools. If you haven’t made it to this year’s tour, don’t worry — beginning tomorrow, model homes will be open during regular hours, with our community experts always on-hand.