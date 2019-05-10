Another award-winning Parade of Homes in Loch Lloyd

Cecil & Ray Homes’ award-winning entry features an impressive hearth room opening to the adjoining loggia and pool. Submitted photo

The Village of Loch Lloyd adds another successful Parade of Homes to the record with the recent win by Cecil & Ray Homes (entry #42) for Gold in the Spring Parade of Homes American Dream Award category.

Cecil & Ray Home’s parade entry is a reverse story and a half home set on a double lot that offers four bedrooms, five bathrooms and interiors by Laura McCroskey, Principal Designer of McCroskey Interiors. Unique features abound in the home beginning in the hearth room with an impressive concrete fireplace and soaring coffered ceiling enhanced by a 72” crystal halo chandelier. The hearth room opens to a spacious kitchen enhanced by an expansive butler’s pantry; an office; and a wet bar and dining area, ideal for entertaining. A variety of quartz countertops by Caesarstone are utilized in the kitchen and several bathrooms due to its style and endurance. Custom faux painted knotty alder doors and trim accent the tonal pallet of this well-appointed home with custom furniture throughout from Thayer Coggin, Baker, Theodore Alexander, Hickory Chair, and Century, as well as notable artwork from Leawood Art Gallery.

Off the kitchen, a four seasons room with a fireplace, a vaulted faux-painted wood ceiling, and limestone walls with sliding doors is an inviting space for relaxation. The adjoining “catio” features heavily weighted screens specifically for pets, as well as custom cat climbing and perching equipment including a 9-foot wooden bridge.

One of the extraordinary textural elements of the home is the bamboo wall covering in the master bedroom. The master bathroom impresses with a marble-tiled floor; a dual-entry shower; and crystal hardware and boutique-like closet. A nearby office features studded wall covering and a fireplace with custom ironwork screen. The blending of indoor and outdoor spaces is easily apparent in this home. A stunning backdrop to the main floor is the outdoor living space, which is accessible from every room. Porcelain pavers leading from the loggia to the pool and grilling area are surrounded by pet-friendly synthetic turf and tailored landscaping by Next to Nature Landscape.

The side entrance to the home is highlighted by an obsidian hexagon mirrored ceiling and Cole & Sons wallpaper. Two climate-controlled garages flank the “friends and family” entrance and offer space for five cars and include a pet washing and grooming station. A guest room with whimsical wallpaper and a full laundry room complete the main floor of the home.

The lower level media and entertainment rooms adjoin a show-stopping bar with floating shelves surrounded by antique mirrored wall and ceiling. A guest bedroom and fitness room complete the lower level. Up-to-the-minute technology, Visual Comfort and Niermann Weeks lighting are found throughout the home. Additional interior features include hand-scraped engineered oak flooring with a wirebrush finish, which creates an elevated yet durable surface.

“We are unique due to the fact that we work one-on-one with our clients through the entire process — assisting in lot selection; meeting with the architect to design the home; and selecting their finishings,” said Bryan Cecil, co-owner of Cecil & Ray Homes. “We don’t have superintendents. We have weekly meetings to ensure our homeowners are personally and fully informed on the status of their home.”

Cecil continued, “We use the highest quality materials and subcontractors in the KC area, assuring a quality-built home. Cecil & Ray Homes’ greatest testament is our repeat clients — those homeowners who want us to build their next home again and again.”

Starr Homes (entry #43) won Silver in the Spring Parade of Homes American Dream Award category.

Overlooking a peaceful pond by the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course, Starr Homes’ entry offers breathtaking views from every room of this reverse 1½- story plan, which features four bedrooms, four full and three half-bathrooms, a 5-car garage and Starr Homes’ signature energy-efficient design. This 7,000+-square-foot home with contemporary, clean lines effortlessly flows from indoor to outdoor living spaces and compliments the natural setting.

Exceptional elements abound in this modern masterpiece. The home office is enclosed by floor-to-ceiling glass walls, and a floating staircase descends from the upper floor to a lower level, which features a sizable floor-to-ceiling glass-walled wine room. A wall of windows on both the upper and lower levels brings the outdoors in and reveals dual lanais offering a grilling station; welcoming, fire-lit seating; and media options.

“This floorplan reflects the way people live today,” said Bob Osterlund, Vice President, Starr Homes. “This magnificent, energy-efficient home, accompanied by the picturesque setting of Loch Lloyd, make this a must-see for the Parade!”

The Village of Loch Lloyd, located in the south Kanas City metropolitan area adjacent to Overland Park and Leawood, is set along the Blue River with rolling wooded hills, peaceful lakes and serene views. This semi-rural setting offers a tranquil environment away from the hustle and bustle of the city, but is only minutes from the shopping, dining and entertainment venues that neighboring 151st and 135th streets have to offer.

Loch Lloyd’s reputation as Kansas City’s finest resort lifestyle community is well earned. The Country Club at Loch Lloyd is a central point for residents providing golf, tennis, swimming, fitness, social events and even pickleball. In addition to these amenities, the clubhouse offers multiple dining options and indoor and outdoor venues.

“The clubhouse is a gathering spot for friends and neighbors for special events, holidays, tournaments, and everyday meals or meetings,” said Ashlea Black, Director of Real Estate Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd. “A full social calendar ensures there is always a way to enjoy your time!”

While touring the Spring Parade of Homes entries, prospective buyers can view the C&M Builders trim-stage entry (#41) underway for summer 2019 — a reverse 1½- story plan, which features four bedrooms, five bathrooms and a three-car garage, located on one of Loch Lloyd’s most sought-after streets.

Visit Loch Lloyd during the final days of the 2019 Spring Parade of Homes to experience these award-winning homes and extraordinary community!