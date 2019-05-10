Sun, fun and move-in ready homes await in vibrant Northland community

Visit Shoal Creek Valley to see four move-in ready homes by Brookfield Residential, each with upgraded features like custom cabinets, granite countertops, hardwood floors and more.

Does this scenario sound familiar: you’re ready to buy a new house, but you’re struggling to find time to tour homes and prepare your own home for sale. That’s why Brookfield Residential is committed to making the buying process as easy and enjoyable as possible.

Prospective residents are encouraged to explore Brookfield Residential’s website (www.BrookfieldResidentialKC.com), where they can see full details on each available home. Plus, they can fill out a quick online form to schedule a tour if they want to see homes in person.

Consider Shoal Creek Valley’s The Enclave, for example. This quiet, picturesque community in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley features Brookfield Residential’s Harmony portfolio — spacious homes ranging from 2,300 to 3,000 square feet, each with a 3-car garage. Move-in ready homes available now in The Enclave include:

8200 N. Sycamore Ave. — This spacious 2,927-square-foot home includes five bedrooms and four bathrooms, plus 1,330 square feet of unfinished space in the lower level that’s perfect for storage. Whip up your favorite meal in a large kitchen complete with granite countertops and custom cabinets that were designed and built in Missouri. A quiet cul-de-sac homesite provides a picturesque backdrop for this lovely two-story floor plan. The home is priced at $394,500.

8205 N. Sycamore Ave. — Enjoy the convenience of one-level living in this 3-bedroom, 2 ½-bathroom, 2,345-square-foot ranch home, priced at $390,100. The lower level offers 2,136 square feet of unfinished space. The open living area flows from a den to a fully appointed kitchen complete with granite countertops and custom cabinets to a breakfast room to a great room with fireplace.

8201 N. Sycamore Ave. — A walkout cul-de-sac homesite is an ideal setting for this welcoming 3,003-square-foot home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms. Cook and entertain in a chef’s kitchen that includes a granite countertop island, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. An upstairs loft provides versatile space for a rec room, an office, a play area, a craft room or other possibilities. Plus, a relaxing master suite with a spa-like bathroom helps melt the stress of a busy day away. The home is priced at $409,500.

7945 NE 80th Terrace — Function meets style in this 3,003-square-foot home with five bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $421,400. A walkout homesite along a private wooded area enhances the home’s exterior appeal. Inside, an open floor plan moves easily between the great room, dining room and chef’s kitchen that’s complete with granite countertops, custom cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Embrace the versatility of an upstairs loft that can easily accommodate your preferences, whether you want more room to relax and gather, space to work or create, or a place for kiddos to play and have fun.

For those who’d like a slightly longer timeline but are still interested in an efficient home purchase, Brookfield Residential has several speculative homes within 60 to 90 days of completion. Jackie Payne, Shoal Creek Valley community sales manager, can give interested buyers information on speculative home inventory.

No matter which Brookfield Residential home and Shoal Creek Valley community buyers choose, they’ll enjoy Brookfield Residential’s consistent dedication to quality and building superior homes. Modern floor plans are filled with thoughtful details like custom cabinetry by Miller’s Custom Cabinets, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops from Signature Solid Surfaces and large master closets. And if you choose an attached villa home, you’ll enjoy the added convenience of provided maintenance.

The faster buyers can move in to Shoal Creek Valley, the more time they’ll have to enjoy long summer days with a host of amenities that encourage recreation and relaxation. That includes the Gate House, a resort-style retreat complete with lush grounds, meandering garden pathways, a media room, banquet room and fully equipped kitchen, all accessible to Shoal Creek Valley homeowners. Relax in the waterfall hot tub or enjoy hot summer days at the large fountain pool.

The Park House is a chalet-style clubhouse that features large, open interior spaces, a fireplace and comfortable seating. Its large outdoor water park is the main attraction, with two large swimming pools, a lazy river, two water slides, a splash plaza, a toddler pool, water fountains, sun decks, picnic pavilions and changing rooms.

With so much inside Shoal Creek Valley, it’s tempting to stay put! Yet there’s just as much to see and do in the area immediately surrounding the community, especially with summer just around the corner. A prime location near Missouri 152 and Interstate 35 puts homeowners in the heart of the vibrant Northland and within the award-winning Liberty School District.

Nearby highlights include Village Meadows Park, the Preserve Nature Trail, Clayview Country Club, Shoal Creek Golf Course and Hodge Park Golf Course. Or round up the family and head to dinner at any of the restaurants that are minutes away from Shoal Creek Valley — some within walking distance. Additional highlights include a variety of nearby shops and services at the Shoppes at Shoal Creek and the Plaza at Shoal Creek, plus family-friendly attractions like the Shoal Creek Living History Museum.

Explore the Brookfield Residential website today at www.BrookfieldResidentialKC.com and learn more about available homes. Or make plans to stop into Shoal Creek Valley and visit the sales office, which is open daily. The Brookfield Residential team is ready to make your purchase and move as smooth and stress-free as possible.

“We want to help our buyers find the home of their dreams in the Shoal Creek Valley community that fits their lifestyle,” Payne said.