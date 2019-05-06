Nine awards! SAB Team had a great night at the HBA awards banquet.

SAB Homes in-house designer, Katie Bishop, wanted the Ravencrest model to have a light and airy coastal aesthetic.

Since 1989, full-scale design/build construction company SAB Homes has been building beautiful, distinctive, single-family and multi-family homes with long-lasting value throughout the Kansas City metropolitan area. A great time to view their spectacular homes is through May 12 during this year’s Spring Parade of Homes, where they were the recipient of nine American Dream Awards.

Exquisitely designed, SAB built homes can be found in 15 communities throughout the Kansas City metro area. On this year’s Parade, prospective buyers can tour 11 unique SAB Homes in 10 different subdivisions across the Kansas City metro area. “We offer so many different floor plans and price points that suit a wide variety of homebuyer needs, desires and lifestyles,” said Adrienne Morfeld, marketing and warranty manager. “Our lead designer, Katie Bishop, has designed and staged 16 homes that are all available to be toured. All of our Parade entries this year completely furnished and range in price from $322,000 to $950,000.”

A new plan is debuting at Century Farms. The Ravencrest plan has all of the amenities and then some. The wide-open floor plan is every host's dream, with a formal dining room. The large kitchen opens to the two-story great room and breakfast room with fabulous views out the many windows. The master suite with four-piece bath also has a huge closet. The three car garage allows for a fourth car parked in tandem, or a workshop area or storage space. The lower level includes a large recreation room, a sit-down bar, a wine cellar, a media room and game room, with space for a sixth bedroom and additional storage. With a Smart Home system, this house is perfect for modern families!

SAB Homes in-house designer, Katie Bishop, wanted the Ravencrest to have a light and airy coastal aesthetic. Bishop says, “This home really showcases the power of natural light, unique light fixtures and creative light placement, like how the back-lit bar adds a cozy ambiance to the home. This home is also the perfect example of how artistic trim can take a basic room and turn it into something custom with so much character, like the upstairs built-in bunk beds.”

“Developing fresh plans on a regular basis is very important to us, and our in-house certified designers allows us to offer homes that feature on-trend design,” Morfeld said. “We also allow an array of customization options without overwhelming fees that break the budget. At our home office, we have a complete design center, where one of our in-house designers will assist you during the selection process.”

In the Cider Mill Ridge neighborhood in Parkville, the Wildwood (Tour #113) is a stunning ranch reverse with great views of The National golf course. This home features an array of interesting finishes and unique details. Nearby, you’ll find our Laguna (Tour #115) model, which also offers great views, a large four-piece kitchen and a master and two additional bedrooms on the main floor.

In Creekmoor Villas is the Gold Award winning Portland (Tour #19). SAB is the exclusive builder in this maintenance provided golf course community and this three-bedroom, three-bathroom reverse story and a half home, priced at $325,585, offers everything one would need on the main floor and additional bedrooms and a family room on the lower level.

SAB Homes will also be the exclusive builder in a new phase in The Greens at Prairie Highlands in Olathe, where 31 of the 63 lots will back up to the captivating vistas and undulating landscape of the Prairie Highlands Golf Course. You don’t even need a fence, as all 63 lots backing to no other homes and offer great privacy. Open and spacious is what the Stratoga (Tour #321, a Silver Award winner) is all about. The tall ceilings, oversize trio of windows and fireplace wall make a stunning statement in the great room. The chef has plenty of room to spread out, while the family gathers around the large island. The breakfast nook and formal dining room offer additional entertaining space.

During the Spring Parade, prospective buyers can enter the SAB Homes Spring Parade Contest to win a $500 Target gift card (see http://sabhomes.com /Contest for details).

Celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, SAB-built homes have been in such high demand that they have added more superintendents, office staff and design staff to help guide homebuyers through the process of choosing everything from their color schemes to lighting, plumbing fixtures, patterns and textiles, and other interior and exterior details, according to Morfeld.

“SAB Homes is immensely proud of our nine honors!” said Morfeld. “We place great emphasis on providing our clients with high quality homes of distinction and these honors are a testament to what we do every day.”

SAB Homes American Dream Awards this year include:

Gold #19SAB Homes, Inc. - Creekmoor Villas

Gold#37SAB Homes, Inc. - Legacy Wood

Gold#86SAB Homes, Inc. - Summit View Farms

Gold#99SAB Homes, Inc. - Winterset Valley

Gold #107SAB Homes, Inc. - Fieldstone at Benson Place

Gold#108 SAB Homes, Inc. - Benson Place Village

Gold#115SAB Homes, Inc. - Cider Mill Ridge at the National

Silver#80SAB Homes, Inc. - Siena at Longview

Silver#321SAB Homes, Inc. - Prairie Highlands