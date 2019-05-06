See gold, silver award-winning homes at Chapel Hill

American Dream Award Silver award recipient is Don Julian Builders’ Brookridge II ranch reverse with 3 bedrooms on the main level. Spring Parade entry #238, located at 17133 Bradshaw in Chapel Hill’s new model row, is open daily until 6 p.m. through May 12 to view.

The award-winning community of Chapel Hill invites you to tour 15 Parade entries, including new model homes, during the Spring Parade of Homes, which runs through May 12. The Parade entries offer a variety of updated and thoughtfully designed floor plans by some of the area’s most accomplished builders. And let’s not forget: a magnificent setting in south Overland Park! Now, Chapel Hill also has homes available for spring deliveries from some of Kansas City’s premier building companies.

The new model home row for phase IV, located on Bradshaw Street just north of 173rd Street, is now open and features updated and new floor plans by Kansas City’s leading builders, including Don Julian Builders, NewMark Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, Suma Design & Construction, Parkview Homes KC and Bickimer Construction. Our open Parade entry homes are numbered 234-248 in the Parade guidebook and online at kchba.org.

The rare opportunity this celebrated new home development offers is enhanced by the current success of Phase IV in The Estates, featuring 80 impressive homesites, approximately 80 percent of which are daylight and walkout locations adjacent to community green spaces. Homesite pricing in this phase is from the $90,000s to $140,000s and homesites range up to 6/10 of an acre in size. Homesites continue to be available for reservations.

Development of phase V lots has also begun, with additional new homesites available now, located immediately to the south of phase IV model homes. Homesites are priced from the upper $80,000s to the $130,000s and available for reservations now. Prospective buyers interested in the new homesites should visit the Chapel Hill information office at 17141 Bradshaw St., which is open daily until 6 p.m. during the Spring Parade of Homes.

Chapel Hill Estates’ phase IV features an expanded amenity package, in addition to current amenities including a lagoon-shaped swimming pool, tot lot and walking trails. Homeowners will enjoy a second swimming pool that’s competition-sized, a clubhouse in which residents can entertain guests, an expanded tot lot and a pickle ball court in 2019. Also, new, fresh floor plans by award-winning builders will be affordably priced from the mid-$400,000s.

“Chapel Hill is situated in one of the most picturesque areas of southern Overland Park,” said Bill Gerue with Weichert Realtors, Welch & Company, who markets the community. “We have home plans to fit nearly any lifestyle needs and we have several homes that will be available to close in the next 30-90 days.”

Parade entry 240 is Encore Building Company’s award-winning Stanton reverse 1½-story, located at 17221 Bradshaw St. A second Stanton reverse is also available at 16805 Bradshaw with 30-day delivery, priced at $549,900. Additionally, Encore’s popular Monterey 1½-story is available at 13105 W. 172nd St., priced at $544,900, can close within 30 days and is Parade entry 239.

James Engle Custom Homes’ ever-popular Laurel 1½-story features a popular front elevation located at 16813 Bradshaw. This home is Parade entry 241.

Parade entry 242 is a newly expanded Timberland 1½-story home from NewMark Homes, which features a new first floor office/study. This home is located at 17129 Bradshaw in the model row. NewMark also has a Morgan reverse located at 17209 Parkhill and priced at $554,900 for quick close and delivery.

Parkview Homes KC features a new reverse floor plan, the Addison, at 16709 Hauser and priced at $479,900. The home backs to a community tree preserve and greenspace. The Riviera at 13017 W. 170th St. is priced at $469,000 and offers buyers time to make color selections. Parkview Homes KC’s Parade entry, 244, is their new Broadmoor II reverse 1½-story story, located at 17137 Bradshaw in the model row.

Rob Washam Homes’ award-winning Capri reverse 1½-story is located at 12815 W. 172nd Terrace, priced at $466,750. A second Capri, Parade entry 246, is nearing completion at 17221 Parkhill St. and is priced at $463,250. The Riley II two-story is also available at 17309 Noland St. for $479,175 and is Parade entry 247.

Roeser Homes has two available homes with 30-day closings available. The award-winning Azalea reverse is located at 12900 W. 168th St. and priced at $549,950. The new Porter 1½-story is located at 17020 Hauser St. and priced at $519,283.

Don Julian Builders offers two award-winning Brookridge II ranch reverse homes, each with five bedrooms, located at 13009 W. 168th St. (Parade entry 237) and 12908 W. 172nd St. priced at $699,900 each. The new Brookridge II model home is located at 17133 Bradshaw in model row and is Parade entry 238.

Dutton Homes offers their Bristol two-story plan, including finished basement, at 12909 W. 168th St. with 30-day availability, priced at $478,430.

Zvacek Construction has the Craftsman II reverse and the Craftsman II expanded reverse available at 17308 Noland St. and 17313 Noland St., priced at $499,990 and $549,900, respectively.

Other Spring Parade entries include Bickimer Homes’ award-winning Jefferson EX Reverse 1 ½-story, Parade entry 234, located at 17141 Bradshaw in model row. Comerio Corporation features their Varese 1 ½-story model home, located at 17300 Noland, Parade entry 236. Suma Design & Construction Co. presents the Santa Claire III reverse 1 ½-story in model row, located at 17201 Bradshaw St. and open daily until 6 p.m. Parkview Homes KC’s second Parade entry is 245, located at 12921 W. 169th St., which showcases their Riviera 1½-story plan with a finished lower level.

A portfolio of other available homes is under construction with prices from the mid-$400,000s. Builders include Prohaska Homes, Doyle Construction, Ryan Homes, Comerio Corporation, JFE Construction and Bickimer Homes. Contact the Chapel Hill office or visit the website for updates on these builders and floor plans.

The Heritage Park Complex is adjacent to Chapel Hill, covering more than 1,200 acres. Heritage Park features an 18-hole golf course and a 40-acre lake for fishing, sailing and swimming. A 30-acre off-leash dog park is a popular amenity, as are picnic cabanas, sports fields, a new 18-hole championship Frisbee course and green spaces. In addition, Chapel Hill offers 70 acres of interior platted green space for resident use via walking trails.