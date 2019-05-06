Time is Running Out: The Spring Parade of Homes Marches On

Home #284, by Dreams & Design Building, shows that you can enjoy the same level of excellence in design and materials in a townhome that you would in a single family home.

Time is flying and with it, your opportunity to find inspiration and a new home on the Spring Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City and sponsored by Mike Bryant Heating & Cooling. This year’s parade features more than 400 homes across the metro area but only until May 12. Homes are open daily from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. with free admission.

The Parade of Homes is a great opportunity to explore the full gamut of options when it comes to home buying. Far from being only dream fodder, the homes available range from the mid-$200,000s to $3 million. Within that range are myriad options including townhomes, maintenance provided villas, and single-family homes.

Dreams & Design Building is showing how far townhomes have come with home #284 in Shawnee. Its fourplex is maintenance provided and offers similar amenities to a single-family home at 70% of the cost. With hardwood floors, luxury countertops and high-end appliances, the townhome offers the same standard of living without the worries of maintenance, making it ideal for people that travel or those wanting to streamline their living situation. Dreams & Design designer Lan Stallings says that townhomes offer a great option for those entering the golden years.

“We have a client that recently purchased a townhome next to her sister. It’s a great solution for people that want to stay close to family but still enjoy their independence in their own space,” says Stalling.

And the square footage? Still spacious with 2,421 square feet with four bedrooms and three baths for $365,500. Add close proximity to a 27-hole golf course, dining, and groceries and their unit at the Greens of Chapel Creek is definitely one to check out.

If a single-family home is more your style, then home #128 by Don Julian Builders might be perfect for you. Its five bedroom, four bath story-and-a-half home in Parkville features a community pool, lush walking trail and great schools for $749,900. With unique features like a grand staircase to the second floor, luxurious walk-in closets and indoor/outdoor living, it’s easy to see why this home was a Pick of the Parade winner in 2018.

With this year’s Spring Parade of Homes app, it’s even easier to find the home of your dreams. The Parade app is available in the Apple Store or the Google Play store and features a modern design that makes it easy to map your route through the entirety of the city. Search for the perfect home by neighborhood, price range, and amenities and mark the homes that you can’t wait to see.

Using the interactive map means you can view and find directions to your favorites with ease. Once you find a home in your desired area, click on the image of the home to see the home’s details; click on the address of the home and get directions to that home. Once you’ve selected your favorites, the GPS feature allows you to create a customized route to each of those favorites.

In addition to introducing attendees to the 128 builders showcasing new homes, the Spring Parade of Homes is an active partner of the Harvesters Community Food Network. It is accepting donations of non-perishable food items at its headquarters located at 600 E. 103rd Street, or monetary donations can be made through its website KCParadeofHomes.com. Bring a non-perishable food item when you pick up a Spring Parade guide at its headquarters.

It’s not too late to explore the best of what Kansas City’s home builders have to offer. Start your Parade today!