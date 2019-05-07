Resort-style living in full bloom during Spring Parade

Experience the lush surroundings and resort-style amenities of Cedar Creek as the Spring Parade of Homes continues through May 12. Submitted photo

Fragrant flowers, tree-lined streets, a sparkling lake, towering bluffs — the Spring Parade of Homes is the perfect time to experience the idyllic surroundings of Cedar Creek. Add in resort-style surroundings and stately homes, and it’s no wonder that Cedar Creek has helped transform how people live since 1989.

Cedar Creek is an oasis, an escape from the hectic pace and stress of daily life. And you don’t have to jump on a plan to get some much-needed rest and relaxation. Spend time in one of two swimming pools, enjoy a sunset stroll around the 65-acre Shadow Lake or gather friends and family for a round at the award-winning, private 18-hole Shadow Glen Golf Club. Homeowners also have access to a free-form swimming pool, four lighted tennis courts, a second swimming pool in the Southglen neighborhood, jogging and walking trails, the Swim & Racquet Club and an indoor gymnasium that’s equipped for basketball, volleyball, aerobics and a performance stage.

As the Spring Parade of Homes continues through May 12, make plans to visit Cedar Creek and see several featured homes, including:

Entry 220, a 5-bedroom, 5½-bathroom 1½-story home by Don Julian Builders and located on a treed homesite at 25260 W. 140th Place.

Entry 221, a reverse 1½-story Firethorn from Roeser Homes with four bedrooms, four full bathrooms and two half-bathrooms, located at 25359 W. 105th Terrace.

Entry 222, a reverse 1½-story Wellington Expanded model home from C&M Builders with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, located at 25005 W. 114th St.

Entry 223, a two-story Makenna model home by Gabriel Homes with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, located at 25029 W. 114th St.

Entry 224, a four-bedroom, 3½-bathroom, reverse 1½-story Laurel Reverse Expanded by James Engle Custom Homes, located at 24981 W. 114th St.

Entry 225, a four-bedroom, three-bathroom, reverse 1½-story Morgan by New Mark Homes, located at 25203 W. 114th St.

Entry 226, a Porter 1½-story home by Roeser Homes with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, located at 24957 W. 114th St.

The Spring Parade of Homes is also a prime time to learn more about Cedar Creek’s available homes, including move-in ready homes in several Cedar Creek neighborhoods.

Valley Ridge is near Cedar Creek Elementary School and a neighborhood swimming pool, making it the perfect spot for families. Valley Ridge will consist of over 300 homes when completed. Model and speculative homes by NewMark Homes, Roeser Homes, James Engle Custom Homes, C&M Builders, Inc., Gabriel Homes and ACM Homes offer beautiful, innovative floor plans. Several move-in ready homes are available in Valley Ridge, including a 1½-story Porter floor plan from Roeser Homes with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, priced at $527,372; NewMark Homes’ reverse 1½-story Morgan floor plan, priced at $529,900 with four bedrooms and three bathrooms; James Engle Custom Homes’ Laurel Reverse Expanded with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms, priced at $535,000; a 1½-story Wetherford III plan, priced at $651,010 with four bedrooms and 3½ bathrooms from C&M Builders, Inc.; and a reverse 1½-story Emery Reverse from James Engle Custom Homes with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, priced at $520,000.

The Ridge at Shadow Glen, a maintenance-provided neighborhood, offers 42 unique homesites. The Ridge features the last homesites along the award-winning Shadow Glen Golf Course and spectacular wooded valley views with walkout, daylight and flat home site options. Model and speculative homes by Roeser Homes, Prairie Homes, Starr Homes, Tabernacle Homes, Kessler Custom Homes, ACM Homes and Curt Riley Homes offer beautiful, innovative floor plans. Prices range from the upper $400,000s to over $800,000. Several move-in ready homes are also available, ranging from three to four bedrooms and 2½ to three bathrooms. Builders include Roeser Homes, Tabernacle Homes, Kessler Custom Homes and Prairie Homes. Prices start in the mid-$500,000s.

For prospective buyers who would prefer to work with one of Cedar Creek’s celebrated builders on a custom home, an enviable selection of homesites is now available for reservations in Cedar Creek’s newest neighborhood. The Meadows at Valley Ridge offers maintenance-provided living and an initial selection of 27 picturesque homesites. Model and speculative homes by Gabriel Homes, Hogan Homes and Kessler Custom Homes offer stunning original floor plans. Prices range from the upper $300,000s to more than $400,000.

Not only does the varied selection of neighborhoods give Cedar Creek buyers more options; it also makes the resort-style neighborhood more accessible to a wider variety of homeowners.

“There’s an exclusivity that comes with Cedar Creek, but at the same time, you can live there in the $400,000s,” said Steve Trued of Tabernacle Homes. “It’s not one of those neighborhoods that’s simply out of reach. Our feeling is that a home is important to a family, whether it’s their first home or their dream home. We’re not stuck in just one price range.”

Cedar Creek is served by the Olathe School District, including Olathe West High School, Mission Trail Junior High School, and Cedar Creek Elementary School. The community is also within close proximity to St. James Academy Catholic High School.