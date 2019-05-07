Foxfield Villas Offers Upscale Maintenance-Provided Living in a Boutique Setting

Foxfield Villas is a quaint neighborhood of 40 select maintenance-provided homes situated on curving, quiet cul-de-sac streets. When complete there will be a combination of 24 stand-alone villas, and 16 paired-villas Submitted photo

Prime Development Land Company is well-known for its creative and distinctive residential developments throughout the Kansas City area. One of their newest maintenance-provided neighborhoods, Foxfield Villas, focuses on serving the empty nester market – people who want smaller homes and seek to escape the burden of home maintenance.

Located in the heart of Olathe's growing K-7/K-10 corridor, just south and east of College Blvd and Lone Elm, Foxfield Villas is a quaint neighborhood of 40 select maintenance-provided homes situated on curving, quiet cul-de-sac streets. When complete there will be a combination of 24 stand-alone villas, and 16 paired-villas.

Among the lineup of builders is Gabriel Homes and Crestwood Custom Homes. Gabriel’s popular Richmond Plan is a spacious reverse 1-1/2-story, 4-bedroom, 3-bathroom floor plan with an open concept main level living. Prospective buyers will find soaring 10-foot ceilings in the foyer and great room, and an intimate master bedroom suite complete with a large walk-in closet with access to main level laundry. The paired-villas award-winning Prescott and Catalina plans by Crestwood are 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom with a wonderful open kitchen-dining-great room area leading to a covered patio. The Crestwood homes are slated for completion within 90 days. Single villa versions of Prescott and Catalina (4 bed/3 bath) currently are at foundation stage. Complementing the award-winning single villas plans, a newly developed Breckenridge plan was recently added to their portfolio. With a similar look and feel, it will be coming soon!

Villa offerings in Foxfield will be predominantly set on full basement foundations, with select home sites able to accommodate daylight exposures. “With more than half of the villas backing to greenspace or walking trails, our buyers really appreciate the ease of access to the outdoors gained through full basement foundations and minimal step transitions,” said Kandi Steinle, who markets the community for Prime Development Land Company. Home sites in Foxfield Villas start at $57,950.

“Overall, the floor plan designs in Foxfield Villas offer a balanced blend of form and function, while uniting convenience-minded features such as main-floor bedrooms with lifestyle-oriented additions including covered patios and expansive space for entertaining,” said Steinle. “Additionally, the villa exteriors are varied, creating an architecturally diverse aesthetic that speaks to the luxury-oriented lifestyle intended for this community.”

In addition to their newly opened model home, which is open 11am to 6pm daily during the Parade, several spec homes are move-in ready for immediate occupancy for those who want or need to move soon. Several more will be available from Crestwood Custom Homes and Gabriel Homes within 60 to 90+ days. Additional homes are at foundation stage, and buyers who act quickly may still select personal customizations.

The reasonable quarterly homeowner dues will cover landscaping, irrigation, snow removal, and exterior paint. And because Foxfield Villas is nestled within Olathe's established Foxfield Village neighborhood, new residents here can enjoy a large network of walking trails and use of the community amenities including an Olympic-sized pool, sand volleyball court, and playground.

Foxfield Villas residents are within walking distance of restaurants, shopping and services, in addition to some of Olathe’s newest schools. Millbrooke Elementary, the brand new Summit Trail Middle School, and acclaimed Olathe Northwest High School are all less than one mile away. Also within walking distance is the brand new St Paul's Catholic School. With convenient highway access only minutes away, this villa community is ideal for those who commute to surrounding areas, or just enjoy the benefit of easy access throughout Kansas City and Lawrence.

“There has been a great deal of interest in Foxfield Villas over the past several months,” said Steinle. “Our prospective buyers are taken back by the remarkably beautiful villa designs and floor plans. They love the fact that these villas offer the ease and convenience of maintenance-provided living, quality construction, and popular design.