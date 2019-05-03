Three Unique Tom French Communities Featured on Spring Parade of Homes

An open floor plan and rich architectural details create an inviting living space in the Rockwood plan at Gatewood Villas. Submitted photo

The Spring Parade of Homes, which runs daily today through May 12, is a Kansas City tradition, offering homebuyers the opportunity to view the latest in new home designs and innovations from the finest homebuilders, such as Tom French Homes. As one of the area’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French has been building superior custom homes, plus developing maintenance-provided and single family neighborhoods since 1978. Homes built by French are known for quality and craftsmanship, blending tradition with current design trends.

Gatewood Villas, situated at College and Montclaire Drive in Olathe, is a serene and secluded, 21 home site neighborhood where all of the stand-alone, maintenance-provided villas have walkout lower levels and back up to wooded greenspace. The reverse story and a half residences boast four bedrooms, three bathrooms, three-car garages, and 2,500 to 3,000 square feet of exceptionally finished living space. An open floor plan includes traditional entry, large great room with box beam ceiling, an ample dining area and a gourmet kitchen. Several arched openings, expansive wood floors, a dramatic fireplace design and a rich color palette set the tone for casual elegance. Outdoor living areas take advantage of the secluded home site views. Two homes are available now, showcasing the latest design elements and luxurious lifestyle residents enjoy. 11247 S. Montclaire Drive, Parade Tour #279, just sold; but 11235 S. Montclaire Drive and 11299 S. Montclaire Drive are furnished and available to tour.

“Come out and see the craftsmanship and attention to detail in a Tom French home,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes. “Buyers have been so attracted to the carefree lock and leave lifestyle, and only three lots remain.”

Located off 115th Street and Lone Elm Road in northwest Olathe’s growth corridor, Covington Court features the successful Alderwood plan, a beautiful reverse story and a half design with three bedrooms, two and a half bathrooms, and a two-car garage. This plan flows from the entry to the kitchen, dining room and great room. The large master suite includes a bathroom with a jetted tub, custom-tiled shower with mosaic accents and twin vanities. The master bath opens into a large walk-in closet with access to the laundry that also conveniently opens to the mudroom and pocket office. The Ensley offers a similar open design but has two bedrooms on the main level, with a third bedroom, full bathroom and recreation room in the lower level.

There are home sites to start from the ground up, or consider one of five homes available for immediate occupancy, with prices starting in the $350s. Phase Two is now open, offering walkout home sites, and new designs for the Alderwood and Ensley plans. Phase Two also offers the new Ensley III plan, a true ranch with three bedrooms on the main level, which is the Spring Parade of Homes entry. Be sure to add Tour #254, 11493 S. Waterford, to your favorites list.

Developed by French, the single family home community Covington Creek in Olathe offers a variety of plans, with prices starting in the high $400s. This neighborhood includes several walkout home sites to choose from, many backing to greenspace. For buyers wanting to move quickly, four homes are under construction. Symphony Homes’ Alexander reverse story and a half home, ready for immediate occupancy, offers an open floor plan with the kitchen and dining area flowing into a large great room overlooking the covered deck with an outdoor corner fireplace. It is Tour #255 on the Spring Parade of Homes and will be open extended hours during the Parade. Another Alexander plan is under construction and available within 60 days. Two more homes are nearing completion and may be viewed now: the Lawson reverse story and a half and Dylan XL two story plans by Hogan Homes. Look for additional options as Symphony Homes and Hogan Homes have started construction on two new homes on walkout lots.

Located at 137th Street, east of Mission Road in Leawood, Tuscany Piazza Townhomes is a boutique community of just six reverse 1 1/2 story homes. Featuring charming old world Tuscan flavor and flair with a beautiful entrance fountain, the paver streets and a picturesque pond enhance the stunning stone and stucco exteriors. Priced from the $840,000s, homes offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level plus one bedroom, one bathroom and a recreation room on the lower level, with room to expand. The homes also offer three-car garages and encompass 3,000 to 3,500 square feet of living space. The last three homes are now under construction and slated to be ready in April, May and June. Though not on the Parade of Homes, one of the terrace units is now available to view by appointment.

For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net .