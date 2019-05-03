Reserve at Riverstone’s convenient location is unbeatable

A selection of inventory homes is nearing completion in the latest phase of The Reserve at Riverstone that includes ranch, reverse, 1 ½-story and 2-story floor plans. Submitted photo

The Reserve at Riverstone is a developing mixed-use master-planned community that will include 284 single family homes, in addition to senior housing, luxury apartments and land for future townhomes plus neighborhood friendly retail shops or offices. Conveniently located just north of M-152 and west of I-29 on Tiffany Springs Road in the northland, residents will be able to enjoy miles of walking trails, green space and a sparkling swimming pool and cabana at the neighborhood’s north entrance. In addition to its many amenities, the community is within walking distance of several family oriented hot-spots including the Tiffany Springs Sports Complex, Springs Water Park and one of the city’s most popular shopping districts, Zona Rosa.

“The proximity to shopping is unbeatable. It is just across the street from Zona Rosa, within walking distance to shops and restaurants. It is next to a major highway so residents can easily get to anywhere in the city,” said Lisa White, ReeceNichols agent and co-community manager with Linda Ludy. “Added to that is the award-winning Park Hill School District, where there are limited opportunities left to build. The school district continues to be in high demand for homebuyers.”

A selection of inventory homes is nearing completion in the latest phase of The Reserve at Riverstone that includes ranch, reverse, 1 ½-story and 2-story floor plans. The Reserve at Riverstone boasts an experienced, award-winning builder team made up of Ernst Brothers Home Construction, Patriot Homes, Integrity Homes, 4 Corners Homes, Hearthside Homes and Affinity Homes.

“The Spring real estate market has been strong and we’re excited to already have had hundreds of visitors through the open houses during this first week of the Parade of Homes,” Lisa noted. The community has three entries on the Spring Parade of Homes, running daily through May 12: #161 at 8123 NW 90 Terrace by 4 Corners Homes, #162 at 8117 NW 89 Terrace by Ernst Brothers and #163 at 9109 N Seymour Avenue by Patriot Homes.

Ernst Brothers’ Ashton is a gorgeous reverse with all the finishes and quality you've come to expect in an Ernst Brothers home. An open concept plan featuring four bedrooms and three full baths, two spacious family areas, hardwoods on the main level, all on a walk out lot that backs up to HOA green space. Patriot Homes is showcasing the Jefferson, a 1 ½-story plan new to The Reserve at Riverstone. Open and spacious, the floor-to-ceiling windows in the great room allow tons of natural light. Hardwood floors flow throughout the main level that also includes a bonus room perfect for a den or office. Nearing completion is the Hawthorne by 4 Corners Homes. This smartly designed 1 ½-story floor plan comes with a generous amount of living space, first floor master suite and spa-like bath, and loft area adjoining three secondary bedrooms on the second level.

The Reserve at Riverstone is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.