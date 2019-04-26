Variety: The Spice of the Spring Parade of Homes

Beautiful amenities are available at many price points as shown by the kitchen in home #276, built by Hi Line Construction. Submitted photo

Imagine working from your home office and having the luxury of gazing across the beautifully manicured holes of a Tom Watson-designed golf course. From its perch overlooking The National Golf Course in Parkville, Mo., the Wildwood floor plan in the Cider Mill Ridge community offers this luxury. Built by SAB Homes, its open, airy floor plan and prime location make it one of the many jewels on the Spring Parade of Homes, presented by the Home Builders Association of Greater Kansas City and sponsored by Mike Bryant Heating & Cooling.

Attendees can explore the Wildwood (Tour #113) and other homes on the Parade daily from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. between April 27 and May 12.

Wildwood is just one type of home represented on this year’s Parade. With more than 400 residences to view, there are homes that fit every style and every budget. While the Wildwood comes with a price tag of $656,900 for its four bedrooms and four bathrooms, it is only one of the 12 homes built by SAB Homes on the tour. SAB has offerings ranging from the mid $300s to $950,000. The Parade offers even more diversity with homes ranging in price from $298,000 to nearly $3 million.

The variety of price points is matched only by the diversity of home styles available to tour. Attendees are sure to find what they are looking for, whether it’s a traditional finished ranch, like home #276 in Olathe by Hi Line Construction, or a multilevel like the Wildwood. Homes are located all over the metro area from the Northland to Olathe and everywhere in between. Looking for maintenance provided? The Parade of Homes also features villas that can take the work out of your yard.

Of course, 400 homes can be a lot to sift through. Parade guides are available at the Home Builders Association headquarters located at 600 E. 103rd Street and at each of the Parade homes. If you’re more technologically inclined, the Spring Parade of Homes also offers an app to help navigate the Parade.

The Spring Parade of Homes app, available in the Apple App Store and Google Play, will take the guesswork out of planning your route. Using the interactive map means you can view and find directions to your favorites with ease. Once you find a home in your desired area, click on the image of the home to see the home’s details; click on the address of the home and get directions to that home. Once you’ve selected your favorites, the GPS feature allows you to create a customized route to each of those favorites.

Homes are as individual as the people that inhabit them. The Spring Parade has everything from starter homes for first time homebuyers to dream homes for those ready to find their forever homes. Explore the Spring Parade and find the perfect home for you. Learn more at KCParadeofHomes.com.