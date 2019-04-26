Unmatched natural beauty of Canyon Creek and Canyon Creek Point leads to record sales

Accompanying the final new construction offerings within Canyon Creek, is the brand new, state-of-the-art Canyon Creek Elementary School scheduled to open Fall 2019. Submitted photo

Located just north of Kansas Highway 10 and Cedar Creek Parkway in Lenexa, Canyon Creek is a premier master-planned community of diverse neighborhoods developed by Prime Development Land Company. Prime communities are well-known for their creative and distinctive residential developments thoughtfully designed and planned with an eye for natural beauty, and highlighted by acres of beautiful, rolling and wooded terrain. Sales of new homes have broken records at Canyon Creek and at Canyon Creek Point, the maintenance-provided neighborhood within the master community. 82 families decided to call the neighborhoods home with a pending new construction contract in 2018.

Canyon Creek – Last chance to own a new home in Canyon Creek

Wowed by the exceptional variety of floorplans, decorating ideas, and styles offered by some of the Kansas City area’s finest home builders, interested homebuyers may pick from 1-1/2-story, reverse 1-1/2-story, and two-story floor plans offered in a combination of walkout, daylight, and level options set on a multitude of desirable home sites, including treed, lakefront, greenbelt, walkout and daylight lots. Over a third are adjacent to city parkland or large private common areas, and all homes are situated on curving streets and private cul-de-sacs carefully designed to respect the contours of the land and oriented to provide views of open space.

Among the draws to the community are its outstanding builders, including James Engle Custom Homes, JFE Construction, Summit Homes, C&M Builders, LDH Construction, Hilmann Home Building, Gabriel Homes, Don Julian Builders, McQueen Homes, Crown Builders, Pauli Homes and Roeser Homes. Buyers may also choose their own builder for a custom-build job with developer approval on the few remaining lots.

“The caliber of builders we have here really speaks volumes about what we have to offer,” said MaraDona Wood, who markets the community with Debbie Sinclair. “That is why we have attracted such a wide demographic of homebuyers from young professionals to families with school-age children, to empty-nesters, retirees, and everything in between.”

Another attractive factor for families is the brand new, state-of-the-art elementary school that will be opening within the community in time for the Fall 2019 school year.

“We are in our final phase and have only about 20 homes available,” said Debbie. “We have inventory at various stages of construction from immediate occupancy, to ready within 30, 60, and 90 days, providing buyers plenty of time to choose the interior features and décor that suits their unique desires and lifestyle.”

“Canyon Creek is an awesome community with pools, basketball courts, play areas, walking trails, Mize City Lake with walking trail and much more. The activities committee plans multiple fun events throughout the year and many homeowners attend. Buyers stop in the sales office and tell us how happy they are that moved into this fun and friendly community,” MaraDona added. “We really encourage everyone to come and see Canyon Creek because these remaining homes in our final phase will go fast.”

Canyon Creek Point – Maintenance Provided

Canyon Creek Point offers homebuyers remarkably beautiful surroundings and the best in maintenance-provided living without downsizing. The neighborhood is situated atop a high ridge with deep stream valleys on two sides. City-owned parkland and a natural conservation area surround the community, allowing sweeping views of nothing but nature, and assuring residents that those views will remain forever unspoiled.

When complete, the neighborhood will contain only 99 select home sites. Each will back to treed parkland or common area, and over 80 percent of the lots are suitable for walk-out basements.

“Interest has been strong, we are nearly half way sold,” noted Gary Pattison, who markets the property for Prime Development Land Company with Teresa Acklin. “Prospective buyers really like the boutique nature and quietness of the community.”

The spectacular maintenance-provided homes here are constructed by well-known builders James Engle Custom Homes, Hilmann Homes, Roeser Custom Homes and JFE Construction, each known for their outstanding award-winning designs, quality construction and commitment to excellence. The homes here are offered in reverse 1-1/2-story designs with 2,800 to 4,000 square feet of living area and three-car garages. Several spec homes are move-in ready for immediate occupancy, with several more available within 30+ days, and lots are also available for custom build jobs.

“Today’s buyers say they like the convenience of maintenance-provided neighborhoods, but many don’t want to downsize to small attached villas,” said Teresa. “They want a comfortably sized home with room for family to stay, a spacious main level for daily living and entertaining, and a full-size yard for pets and outdoor living. Canyon Creek Point offers all of this in a setting of unsurpassed natural beauty.”

Canyon Creek Point's maintenance-provided services afford homeowners a lock and leave lifestyle to do more of what they love. Neighborhood amenities include landscape maintenance, mowing, snow removal, and community amenities include picturesque walking trails and elective privileges for use of the pool, cabana, playground, basketball court, and recreational sports field at the neighboring Canyon Creek neighborhood, also developed by Prime Development Land Company.