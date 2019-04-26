Staley Hills to open new phase in early summer

Surrounded by trees and green space, Staley Hills is a new home community that offers a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. Submitted photo

Surrounded by trees and green space, Staley Hills is a new home community that offers a retreat from the hustle and bustle of everyday life. With two dramatic water features bordering the community entrance, it is clear from first impressions that Staley Hills takes pride in its appearance and its amenities. Features such as a crystal clear swimming pool and scenic walking trails allow residents to enjoy nature and spend quality time with friends and family close to home.

A master-planned community of over 360 single family homes and 38 maintenance provided villas, Staley Hills is located on 138 acres in Kansas City, Missouri. Beautiful, stone-clad homes line the streets of Staley Hills, not far from downtown Kansas City and Zona Rosa.

In addition to its optimal location, Staley Hills offers buyers premier single family homesites to choose from, with homes constructed by an experienced team of builders including Aspen Homes, Ernst Brothers Construction, Integrity Homebuilders, McFarland Custom Builders, New Mark Homes, Olympus Custom Homes, and Patriot Homes. The current phase contains 61 single family homesites, many of which are walkout or back to green space. The next phase of 60 additional homesites of various terrains will be opening early summer for even greater selection.

“For those wanting or needing to move soon, two homes are complete now and ready for occupancy: a reverse story and a half by Ernst Brothers as well as a reverse story and a half by Aspen Homes. Each of the move-in ready homes features designer finishes, fresh color palettes and livable, comfortable floor plans. And a collection of reverse, ranch, 2-story and 1 1/2-story homes in various stages of construction are coming soon,” explains Sara Stucker, ReeceNichols agent who markets the community with Deb DiPonio. “Buyers who act quickly could still select many of the finishes.”

Sara knows that quality and craftsmanship have made the builders in Staley Hills some of the most well-known in the Northland and across the metro. “They all have their own style when it comes to finishes and floor plans, making each home truly unique to the neighborhood. The range of elevations make Staley Hills anything but ordinary.”

The available single family homes range from approximately 2,400 to over 3,000 square feet and feature three to four bedrooms, and all offer three car garages, starting in the mid $300,000s.

A reverse story and a half Leyland plan by Aspen Homes is entered on the Spring Parade of Homes, which runs daily through May 12. Tour #174, featuring unique angles, is an open plan with the great room, kitchen and dining rooms all open to a covered porch for easy entertaining. It has floor to ceiling windows with wonderful treed views.

“This area has seen a tremendous amount of growth in the past few years, fueled mostly by its accessibility to some of the area’s major employers and proximity to major highways,” said Deb.

Staley Hills is within walking distance from state-of-the-art Staley High School and is within the highly-rated North Kansas City School District. It is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.