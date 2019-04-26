New Shawnee luxury townhomes offer carefree one-level living lifestyle with golf course views.

The gourmet kitchens at The Greens of Chapel Creek Townhomes offer upgraded appliances and plenty of space. Submitted photo

Nestled in a peaceful setting near Shawnee Country Club, The Greens of Chapel Creek Townhomes provide homeowners with a maintenance-provided lifestyle, luxurious finishes and a convenient location, all at an affordable price.

Each of the 80 townhomes offer over 2,400 square feet of finishes space, with an oversized double car garage and a large storage area in the basement. The main level includes luxury features such as soaring 12-foot ceilings and an open floorplan with tall stair landing mirrors, taking advantage of the golf course views available on many of the homes.

The open living room was thoughtfully designed with a built-in entertainment system and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. The gourmet kitchen features soft-close cabinets, a unique storage area for small appliances, chef friendly Bosch appliances with gas stove, microwave, quartz countertop, prep island, double basin granite sink and disposal. There’s a large walk-in pantry with motion sensing lights and a grocery door that is accessible from the garage to the pantry. Another thoughtful convenience includes a mud bench at the garage entry.

With two to four-bedroom options, all townhomes include a vaulted master bedroom on the main level, and two to three full bathrooms. The spacious master bath features dual shower heads and controls in the oversized shower with a marble seat, elegant quartz master double sink vanities and humidity sensing exhaust fans. The finished basement with high ceilings features two oversized bedrooms and a family room.

“I have been selling for over 28 years. I promise you will not find a better quality new home community in this price range anywhere in Johnson County,” states Kevin Straub, area sales rep. He goes on to describe the floorplan as, “It offers large open space with everything you need on the main level. Additionally, there is an amazing lower level complete with a family room, two bedrooms, full bathroom, and huge storage area. Under the stairs you will find an amazing hideaway play area with a Dutch door - and even a cable outlet - perfect for the children or grandchildren to enjoy. We do have daylight and a couple walkout basements still available.”

“Having the living room, kitchen, master bedroom, second bedroom or office, two full baths and laundry room all on the main level is very important to our owners who are looking for one-level living,” said sales manager Doug Pearce. “The master bedrooms are located on the opposite ends of the townhome next door, which adds to the quiet serenity owners feel inside. When you walk into one of our townhomes you immediately sense a higher degree of quality.”

The Greens of Chapel Creek Townhomes are built by award-winning custom homebuilder Kevin Stallings of Dreams & Design Building, a design/build firm. As a Certified Green Professional with 28+ years of industry experience, Kevin has garnered several prestigious building awards. Most recently, his home won 2014, 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2018 Parade of Home Grand Prizes and First Place Awards! Be sure to tour entry #284 at 6617 Barth Road, open daily during the 2019 Spring Parade of Homes, April 27 to May 12, to see if he will add to his list of awards!

“Kevin Stallings takes great pride in his work and it shows. Quality construction and attention to detail is extremely important in all homes built by Dreams & Design Building. We will go out of our way to accommodate our buyers’ requests. Those who act quickly can still pick their colors and finishes. This is a great opportunity to get in now and make it your own!” Said Zach Kern the superintendent and project manager.

Stallings’ knowledge for energy efficient designs has made him one of the top Midwest builders of Energy Star 3.1 certified homes. Homeowners have enjoyed average utility savings of over $2,200 per year.

The Greens of Chapel Creek Townhomes are perfect for busy professionals and active adults. The Townhomes are just minutes away from grocery stores, restaurants, retail, hospital, post office, and schools with convenient access to Highways K-7, I-435, I-35, and K-10 for a quick commute to the airport or anywhere in the metro area and Lawrence.

The Greens of Chapel Creek Townhomes is a maintenance-provided one level living community. The Home Owner’s Association takes care of snow removal above two inches, all lawn and landscaping maintenance, water and sewer, trash and recycling, exterior maintenance including roof and building insurance. The Home Owner’s Association has created a true lock and leave lifestyle not only for empty nesters, for anyone who doesn’t want the constraints of property maintenance and is looking for the freedom to enjoy other aspects of life.

Come out and visit us during the Parade of Homes from 11am to 6pm. Our model address is 6617 Barth Road, Shawnee. You can reach Doug Pearce at 913-422-3779 or Kevin Straub at 913-558-8000, You can also visit our website at www.GreensOfChapelCreekTownhomes.com. Looking forward to seeing you soon!