Rodrock features 13 homes in 10 communities throughout Johnson County for Spring Parade.

Ridgestone Meadows’ move-in ready New Haven (similar to the picture shown) is a model with a main level master suite and features like a dramatic great room, a chef’s kitchen with a walk-in pantry and a cozy hearth room. Submitted photo

Rodrock’s diverse collection of homes on the Spring Parade showcase craftsmanship and unique details sure to inspire. Whether you’re hunting for a new home, just beginning to dream about building from scratch or simply curious about current trends to blend into your own home, Rodrock is ready to help you discover your best home.

“Discerning buyers appreciate Rodrock’s commitment to building with integrity in lifestyle-enhancing communities,” said Summerwood community manager and Weichert, Realtors Graham-Welch, LLC real estate agent Theresa Moore. “The Parade is an ideal opportunity to tour Johnson County’s most popular floor plans and neighborhoods and see spectacular décor from our team of interior designers.”

Plan to tour 13 stunning homes in 10 premier communities loaded with modern amenities today through May 12. In addition to Blue Valley’s Summerwood, Terrybrook Farms Stone Creek and The Enclave and Wyngate, Rodrock debuts homes in Mission Ranch’s Fox Ridge and Saddle Creek neighborhoods. Rodrock’s other exciting Parade entries extend to Lenexa and Shawnee, including Gleason Glen, Hills of Forest Creek, Ridgestone Meadows and Timber Rock.

Prices range from mid-$300s to more than $1 million, with something to accommodate every budget.

Standout homes in acclaimed school districts, signature communities. As one of Johnson County’s most sought-after builders and developers, Rodrock’s homes abound with gourmet-inspired kitchens, master suite retreats, dramatic great rooms and creative flex rooms, all located in the area’s top-notch school districts of Blue Valley, De Soto and Olathe. Situated in gorgeous communities, the homes are convenient to main arterials and the area’s most desirable shopping, dining and entertainment options.

Lenexa and Shawnee: Gleason Glen, Hills of Forest Creek, Ridgestone Meadows, Timber Rock — The Trails. For buyers desiring to purchase or build in western Johnson County suburbs, Rodrock boasts distinctive homes and home sites within the De Soto and Olathe school districts.

Gleason Glen’s Irving ($462,000) is move-in ready, with a main level bonus room and a spacious kitchen featuring custom cabinets, granite countertops and oversized island. Other homes available in Gleason Glen start at $360,000.

Hills of Forest Creek’s Destin EX at 21229 W. 59th Terrace in Shawnee ($485,500) sits on a quiet cul-de-sac street and has a covered deck and kitchen with enameled cabinets, quartz counters, stainless appliances and a large walk-in pantry.

Ridgestone Meadows, a serene, tree-studded community, is showing The New Haven ($668,000), a home with delightful features like a chef’s kitchen, walk-in pantry and a covered porch off the living room, with access from the master suite.

Timber Rock — The Trails, a community surrounded by a lushly treed landscape, has The Longmont (starting at $675,000), geared to comfortable living and features like a mudroom off the garage and an expanded pantry in the beautifully appointed kitchen.

Overland Park: Mission Ranch — Fox Ridge and Saddle Creek, Summerwood, Terrybrook Farms, Wyngate. Be among the first to tour Mission Ranch’s sparkling models in the Fox Ridge and Saddle Creek neighborhoods. The Hailey (starting at $700,000) is outfitted with a cook’s kitchen and The Saratoga (starting at $625,000) is an instant classic, with redesigned elements from Rodrock’s timeless Anthem. The Aspen II (starting at $525,000) focuses on centralized living and dining spaces surrounded by a U-shaped kitchen and The Rawlings ($600,000) brims with features like a fully functional mudroom and a kitchen designed for meals and conversation.

Now in its final phase, Summerwood’s Anthem ($680,000) is a professionally decorated former model with high-end finishes and a main level master suite and second bedroom or study.

Terrybrook Farms, a Julian-Rodrock Homes Community, has three parade entries. In Stone Creek, visit The Cheyenne (starting at $725,000) that has seamless open space, including a grand entry and open, curved staircase; and The Coronado (starting at $710,000), a home characterized by exceptional flow conducive for family living and entertaining. The Enclave’s show-stopping Silverton ($1.5 million) is an exquisite artisan home with a Modern Coastal vibe in a picturesque setting on the water.

Wyngate’s Larsen EX ($660,500) is nestled on a cul-de-sac and features dynamic living and entertaining spaces and side-entry garage.

A buyer’s story. Jessica and John Bacon recently moved into their home in Wilshire by the Lake, a community where Rodrock builds. The two-story Lancaster 4.5 was appealing because of its open-concept design and efficient use of space, as well as Rodrock’s reputation as a quality-driven builder.

“Our real estate agent, Dan O’Dell, highly recommended Rodrock as one of the area’s most reputable builders,” said Jessica Bacon. “The quality of their work is evident in every detail of our home and buyer satisfaction is their top priority.”

“You take someone’s single most important investment, put it in the hands of the Rodrock team and watch magic happen,” said O’Dell, principal agent of Group O’Dell Real Estate. “Their passion is to make each client’s experience extraordinary.”

The Bacons are thrilled to have found a home that will serve their family for years to come.

“With three young children, we required ample room on the main level and an unfinished lower level,” said Jessica Bacon. “The Lancaster is just that home.”

Experience the Rodrock difference today. Parade hours today through May 12 are from 11 a.m. – 6 p.m. Community managers are eager to answer questions and help you find your first or next home in the perfect neighborhood, near award-winning schools.