Rodrock Development unveils 38 of its finest homes for Spring Parade of Homes

Thirty-eight homes, spread throughout 10 of Rodrock Development’s most popular communities, are opening their doors for this spring’s Parade. Among them is Starr Homes’ gorgeous Kensington in Sundance Ridge, which embraces a simplified elegance, complementary contrasts, and refined spaces. Submitted photo

Thankfully, Kansas City has finally shaken off the long, harsh winter, and spring is in the air with Mother Nature showing off her finest hues. The housing industry is following suit with Kansas City’s 57th annual Spring Parade of Homes. More than 400 new homes—spread throughout seven metropolitan-area counties—are primed and ready so attendees can see the latest in homebuilding. Starting April 27th through May 12th, these gorgeous abodes are open to the public for free tours from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Thirty-eight homes, spread throughout 10 of Rodrock Development’s most popular communities, are opening their doors for this spring’s Parade, including Arbor Lake in Lenexa; Greens of Chapel Creek in Shawnee; Riverstone, Mission Ranch, and Sundance Ridge in Overland Park; and Grayson Place, Forest View, Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, and Stonebridge Park in Olathe.

“We are so relieved to have the cold and ice behind us,” says Brenda Sanders, president of Rodrock & Associates, Realtors®. “Everyone is more than ready to shake off the winter blahs! And the Spring Parade is a truly fantastic way to do that—all while being inspired by the latest in building and design. This is our favorite time of the year! And our builders have outdone themselves with innovative floor plans and the latest in decorating trends. With a variety of styles and price points (starting in the $350’s), there’s something for everyone.”

In the family-favorite Stonebridge, there are 11 homes on Parade, enabling tour-goers to effortlessly sample a wide array of beautiful abodes within one community. Among them is Chris George Homes’ Yorkshire V in Stonebridge Trails. This 5-bedroom, 2-story plan offers a spacious Great Room and kitchen with 9-foot long island, offering ample space for families and friends to gather.

Doyle Construction’s Rockford is also found within the neighborhood, greeting Parade-goers with a stately curved staircase. But don’t be fooled—this house is all about family, with its wide-open floor plan, oversized bedrooms, and mudroom that’s to die for.

Meanwhile neighboring Stonebridge Park boasts two former Parade winners: Dusselier & Marks’ Austin—with 11-foot ceilings and superior use of space—and James Engle Custom Homes’ Emery, an accommodating plan for families with children of all ages, or even empty nesters.

In Mission Ranch, another 4 fabulous homes are ready for buyers who know that Overland Park is the place to call home (the website Niche and Money magazine agree). They include the 1.5-story Saratoga, which is an instant classic with redesigned elements from Rodrock Homes’ timeless Anthem plan. The nearby 2-story Hailey offers a modern design aesthetic, boasting an impressive staircase with high ceilings throughout.

Also open to tour is the Aspen II, a reverse 1.5-story home that is refreshingly open, with a wall of windows in the Great Room and large breakfast room. The New Haven, meanwhile, is a new plan boasting 5 bedrooms, 4 baths, a large lofted area, and soaring ceilings.

Finally, with 11 homes on Parade, Sundance Ridge is a one-stop shop to see the best and brightest in new homebuilding. Take for instance Ashner Construction’s Artisan III, a 1.5 story filled with stunning finishes and more than 5,075 square feet of finished living space! (Need additional space to stretch out? Ashner Construction is offering a Spring Parade of Homes “Builder Appreciation” special on a cost-saving walkout lower level finish.)

Starr Homes’ Kensington embraces a simplified elegance, complementary contrasts, and refined spaces. Its glamorous 2-story Great Room features warm wood-tone beams with turnbuckles accented by 5-inch oak herringbone-patterned buttboard, flanking a stately fireplace.

And C&M Building’s Wetherford III impresses with an inviting curved stairway leading to the upper level, complete with lofted area and secondary bedrooms. The kitchen has a unique angled island, which serves as a natural gathering point, while the unique balcony-style deck offers effortless outside entertaining.

But with a total of 38 homes on tour within coveted Rodrock Developments, this is but a sneak peak of all the beauty, style, and quality craftsmanship being offered. Be it a home on a quiet cul-de-sac, a lot overlooking the rolling greens of a pristine golf course, or a villa that offers freedom from yard work, Rodrock Developments have something substantial to show you on the Spring Parade of Homes.