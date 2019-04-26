Loch Lloyd unveils unrivaled estate for Spring Parade of Homes

Cecil & Ray Homes’ newest estate home in the Village of Loch Lloyd offers unrivaled indoor and outdoor living spaces for people and pets. Photo by Nate Sheets Photography Photo by Nate Sheets Photography

Loch Lloyd’s growth continues with the unveiling of a new private residence for the 2019 KCHBA Spring Parade of Homes — an expansive estate home. This incredible home exemplifies the variety of custom homes and settings that distinguish Loch Lloyd as Kansas City’s finest resort-like lifestyle community.

“What separates Loch Lloyd from other communities is the natural terrain,” said Ryan Ray, co-owner of Cecil & Ray Homes. “From our initial concept drawings to the finished product, our goal is to take advantage of site lines and blend the architecture into the surroundings. The quality of the homesites and the terrain in Loch Lloyd simply can’t be recreated in anywhere else.”

Cecil & Ray Homes’ Parade entry is a reverse story and a half home located on a double lot. The home offers four bedrooms, five bathrooms and interiors by Laura McCroskey, Principal Designer of McCroskey Interiors. Unique features abound in the home, beginning inside the foyer with an artistic custom iron railing by Jon Cale and a custom concrete staircase with micro-tile risers descending to the lower level.

The hearth room, with an impressive concrete fireplace and soaring coffered ceiling with a 72-inch crystal halo chandelier, opens to a spacious kitchen enhanced by an expansive butler’s pantry; an office; and a wet bar and dining area, ideal for entertaining. A variety of quartz countertops by Caesarstone are utilized in the kitchen and several bathrooms, due to the material’s style and endurance. Custom faux painted knotty alder doors and trim accent the tonal pallet of this well-appointed home with custom furniture throughout from Thayer Coggin, Baker, Theodore Alexander, Hickory Chair, and Century, as well as notable artwork from Leawood Art Gallery.

Off the kitchen, a four seasons room with a fireplace, a vaulted faux-painted wood ceiling, and limestone walls with sliding doors is an inviting space for relaxation. The adjoining “catio” features heavily weighted screens specifically for pets, as well as custom cat climbing and perching equipment, including a 9-foot wooden bridge.

One of the extraordinary textural elements of the home is the bamboo wall covering in the master bedroom. The master bathroom impresses with a marble-tiled floor, a dual-entry shower, crystal hardware and a boutique-like closet. A nearby office features a studded wall covering and a fireplace with custom ironwork screen.

“Being a second-generation home builder and entering our 24th year of constructing custom homes, we have seen a lot of change in home design over the years,” Ray said. “One of the most significant design changes we have seen over the years is the blending of indoor and outdoor spaces. The outdoor living spaces have become just as important as any indoor element.”

The blending of indoor and outdoor spaces is well-evidenced in this home. A stunning backdrop to the main floor is the outdoor living space, which is accessible from every room. Porcelain pavers lead from the loggia to the pool and grilling area, which is surrounded by pet-friendly synthetic turf and tailored landscaping by Next to Nature Landscape.

The side entrance to the home is highlighted by an obsidian hexagon mirrored ceiling and Cole & Sons wallpaper. Two climate-controlled garages flank the “friends and family” entrance, offers space for five cars and includes a pet washing and grooming station. A guest room with whimsical wallpaper and a full laundry room complete the main floor of the home.

The lower level media and entertainment rooms adjoin a show-stopping bar with floating shelves surrounded by an antique mirrored wall and ceiling. A guest bedroom and a fitness room complete the lower level. Up-to-the-minute technology, Visual Comfort and Niermann Weeks lighting are found throughout the home. Additional interior features include hand-scraped engineered oak flooring with a wirebrush finish, which affords an elevated yet durable surface.

“Cecil & Ray Homes is unique due to the fact that we don't use superintendents,” said Bryan Cecil, co-owner of Cecil & Ray Homes. “We communicate directly with homeowners to provide information and answers and keep them up-to-date on each stage of the building process. We use only the highest quality materials and subcontractors in the KC area, ensuring a quality built home.”

The home is 6,000 square feet and is sold. It is located at 16404 W. Loch Lloyd Parkway, Parade entry 42.

While touring the Parade entries, prospective buyers will also have a chance to experience an exciting new addition to Loch Lloyd. A new, gated entrance is now open on the north end of the property near the Kansas state line.

“We are excited to offer this new connection between Loch Lloyd and neighboring Leawood and Overland Park,” said Ashlea Black, Director of Real Estate Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd. “It offers easier access to the community for many of our residents and guests, and overall saves traveling time.”

While visiting the Parade of Homes entries, prospective buyers can view the variety of homesites Loch Lloyd has to offer — from the last two waterfront lots featuring sweeping views of the lake at Loch Lloyd; to private, wooded estate lots on Spyglass offering acreage; to right-sized lots proximate to the golf course perfect for empty nesters; and villa lots on The Cove. There is a location within the community for buyers at every stage of life.

“Loch Lloyd is for families looking for a safe environment to raise their children; it is for empty nesters looking to enjoy an active lifestyle; and it is for retires looking for the ease of ‘lock and leave’ living,” said Black.

Loch Lloyd’s consistent growth is evidenced by the continued expansion on the north end of the community; the development of The Cove, a maintenance-provided enclave near the south end of the lake; and eight additional new models by Willis Custom Homes, Don Julian Builders, Evan Talan Homes, Starr Homes, Cecil & Ray Homes, C&M Homes and The National Home Building Company, which are underway for 2019 and 2020. Visit Loch Lloyd during the Spring Parade of Homes to experience this extraordinary community!