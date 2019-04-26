With Archway Homes, Selling Your House “As Is” Never Felt So Good!”

When it comes to buying and selling homes, husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer with Archway Homes can buy your property in as little as three days or the date of your choice. Photo by Rebecca Sharp.

Do you or someone you know, own a house that they need to sell? Is an ailing parent moving to assisted living? Are you ready to downsize and need cash to buy your forever home? Is your job taking you out of town?

These are just some of the reasons one might have to move from their home in a short—sometimes very short—period of time.

That’s where Archway Homes can help. Difficult situations are their specialty!

Archway Homes, owned by husband and wife team Jon and Stacy Bichelmeyer is a hometown real estate company specializing in buying homes in all conditions in as little as three days for cash, or the date of the seller’s choice. This includes pretty houses needing little to no repair, ugly houses needing everything repaired from leaking roofs to bad foundations, cluttered houses, or houses in need of cosmetic updating.

“There are so many reasons why someone has to make a move, and we can help you do it quickly and without the too often painful and stressful selling process,” said Jon. “And you don’t have to do any extensive and expensive renovations to make your home appeal to today’s buyers, have the home ready to show at a moment’s notice, or wait for the right buyer to come along.”

Over the past 20 years, the Bichelmeyers have built a strong reputation helping literally hundreds of sellers all over the Kansas City area by offering a great alternative to the traditional home-selling process. As a third-generation real estate investor, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather, Jon got his first taste of the business at a young age.

When a seller calls Archway Homes, the first step is setting up a no-obligation appointment where Jon walks through the home. “I know some investors will make an offer over the phone right then and there. I can’t imagine doing that! I want to walk through the property and talk to the homeowner. Everyone’s situation is different and I want all of the sellers who call to understand that this is my calling. I like to say that, “Selling your house “as-is” never felt SO GOOD!”

After doing his walk through, they then can provide an offer within 24 hours. If accepted, there are no fees or commissions to pay.

“Several things distinguish what we do from other companies in the area,” said Stacy. “One is that this is our chosen career. We’re not doing this part-time, or as a hobby. And as a married couple, and having lived here for over 40 years, we have a vested interest in not only our business, which we have weathered through both the good and slow economic times, but in the surrounding community as well. Each seller and their situation is unique and requires personalized attention. We treat all of our sellers like our neighbors and friends and try to find the best outcome for them.”

To that Jon added, “I have been buying houses long before HGTV inspired the new investors in town, some of whom buy homes in other metro areas, too, and are gone when the next hot market beckons. Stacy and I are not going anywhere.”

That commitment to working with a client despite their situation is evidenced by S.G., whose wife had away unexpectedly. The property had issues with the title and it created a lengthy probate situation.

“Jon was super understanding and was just a great guy,” said S.G. “He was very easy to work with, and even though some family members made the situation difficult, Jon didn’t give up.”

Another distinction is that Archway Homes purchases the property as-is, without negotiating any updates or improvements. And, the seller doesn’t have to clean out the property, rather just take whatever is of value to them. The Bichelmeyers and their crew take care of what is left.

Residential landlords desiring to sell can be helped by Archway Homes as well. According to Jon, many landlords think the tenants need to be gone before they can sell. “We will buy your property vacant or occupied, and can even help with difficult tenants, if necessary. We’ve also been known to buy multiple property form the same landlord at once.”

“Our goal is to serve the seller and make the process simple and easy,” Stacy said. “I know how much I appreciate businesses that follow through and do whatever is in their power to make my life less complicated. Selling a property can be stressful for some people and it is our job to remove the obstacles and complications from the process.”