Spring is here and so is The Parade of Homes

Cider Mill Ridge was developed to take advantage of its green space with a large park in the center of the community. Submitted photo

The marketing team at Cider Mill Ridge is excited to announce the opening of the final plat. A majority of the 58 lots are walkouts, some offer views of the Kansas City skyline, others offer views overlooking the park and many are on cul-de-sacs. With amenities such as a pool, a children’s playground, extensive walking trails, 3-hole Frisbee golf course and extensive green space all in walking distance, Cider Mill Ridge will continue to be The Place to live in Parkville.

Great lots are only as good as the assembled builder group. The developer of The Estates at Cider Mill Ridge is excited to announce a builder group second to none. The builders within The Estates include New Mark Homes by Don Julian and Craig Archer, SAB Homes and Don Julian Homes. These builders compliment Klopfenstine Homes, RH Custom Homes and Northland Construction and Management who have been building within other Cider Mill Ridge plats. With this impressive builder group, prospective buyers will find a wide variety of floor plans at Cider Mill Ridge that appeal to everyone from young families to empty-nesters. Styles include ranch, reverse ranch, 1 1/2-story and two-story designs featuring extensive interior features such as granite counters, hardwood floors, kitchen islands, walk-in pantries, custom cabinets, architectural arches and extensive wood trim.

You have chosen Cider Mill Ridge and one of our great builders and have moved into your home. Now you can enjoy the convenience of your surroundings. Within 5 minutes is Parkville Commons, a 250,000-square-foot retail center, whose shops offer basic necessities. You can buy their groceries at Price Chopper, pick up dry cleaning at Pride Cleaners, find their everyday needs at Walgreen’s and dine at Nick and Jacks, White Horse Cafe, Jimmy John’s, Sakae Sushi and Pizza Hut. It is also home to the metropolitan area’s most active and vibrant health and wellness center, the Platte County Community Center/YMCA.

Something else no other development in Parkville can claim, your elementary aged children will attend Graden Elementary School, a nationally recognized Blue Ribbon School, a “Leader in Me School” and has received the Missouri Gold Star School Award and touted as the best elementary school in the Park Hill School District. A great education does not stop at Graden Elementary, this year the Park Hill School district can brag about having the highest composite score on the ACT Test of any school district in the entire Missouri/Kansas region. Congratulations for this tremendous achievement.

With its award-winning designs, convenient location, top schools, charming small-town feel, included amenities and unparalleled value, Cider Mill Ridge at The National has become the go-to place for residents of all needs in the Northland. Agents and buyers may call 913-890-3596 and talk with Chris or Gina, visit our website at CiderMillRidge.com for detailed community and home information or come see us at the on-site sales center located at 5905 S. National Drive across from the residential pool complex.