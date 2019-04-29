Stonebridge unveiling new model rows, model homes, and premium lots

Stonebridge shines in the summer: The community boasts a junior Olympic-size pool and water slide; zero-entry pools and changing cabanas; grills and picnic areas; hard-surface sport court; and several playgrounds. Submitted photo

Stonebridge has long been one of Rodrock Development’s cornerstone communities. Filled with fantastic amenities, friendly families, and incredible schools, the development is adored by residents. In fact, it’s common for families to opt to purchase a second—or even third home—within the community as their housing needs change.

That high demand has led to continued expansion within the community, which is comprised of Stonebridge Meadows, Stonebridge Trails, Stonebridge Park, and Stonebridge Village. This year, the development, located between Ridgeview and Black Bob along 167th Street, is unveiling an exciting assortment of new model homes, model rows, and lots!

“Stonebridge Trails is a busy place this spring!” says community manager Joan Jacquin. “We opened a new cul-de-sac filled with great lots, in which several buyers have already made purchases. As well, our speculative inventory is going at a fast pace! But if buyers prefer immediate occupancy, Stonebridge Trails has a few 2-story homes on superb lots, complete with covered decks and screened-in porches—in 4- or 5-bedroom plans and a 4-bedroom reverse—from the mid $430,000s to $460,000s. And we have one 3-bedroom ranch by SAB Homes with a finished lower level, an additional bedroom, bath, and bar set-up.”

Premium new lots are also being released in Stonebridge Trails. “The lot selection is not only outstanding, but the prices are outstanding, too,” adds Joan. “And we’ve set aside lots for new models, which should be ready for 2020. There’s so much fantastic energy and development going on!”

Meanwhile, Stonebridge Park is also seeing a thrilling new rollout of fresh new plans and premium lots. “We are in the process of building new models, so 2 of our current award-winning models are now for sale,” says community manager Ed Stephenson. “And there are a variety of homes started before the last price increases at incredible values. It’s an ideal time for buyers!”

Among the models for sale is the Chloe II by Roeser Homes, an open 2-story home with 10-foot, vaulted ceilings on the main floor, an extra-large kitchen and breakfast room, family-sized mudroom, and bonus flex room. Also available is the Chalet XP by KC Builders & Design, a striking reverse plan with impressive barrel-vault entry hall that opens to a wall of glass. The designer kitchen features abundant cabinetry, a spacious pantry, and oversized island.

A number of other homes—including the Porter by Roeser Homes, the Caldera Reverse Expanded by KC Building & Design, and the Emery II by James Engle Custom Homes—are ready to wow homebuyers.

Rounding out the fresh beginnings, Stonebridge Meadows has 5 new furnished models—all with 3-car garages and covered patios. Another 12 unique plans in the neighborhood are currently under construction.

Among the community’s move-in ready homes is the Addilyn III by Rob Washam Homes—a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 2-story abode. The home’s exterior features a wrap-around front porch, while the interior sports custom cabinetry, quartz kitchen countertops, a huge 78-square-foot pantry, and a luxurious owner's suite.

The Brooklyn by Prieb Homes is a 4-bedroom, 3.5-bath, 2 story with an inviting country porch. And Chris George Homes has a new ranch called the Ashwood: a 4-bedroom, 3-bath home with more than 1,800 square feet of finished space on the main level. Meanwhile, there are several models of the Grayson, by James III Homes, and the Charlotte, by Wynne Homes, ready to welcome buyers in before the summer months heat up.

And does the summer ever get busy in Stonebridge! An expansive trail system links all four of the communities, offering residents an easy way to make use of the neighborhood’s impressive four pools and two clubhouses, one with workout facilities. In fact, Stonebridge boasts a junior Olympic-size pool and water slide; zero-entry pools and changing cabanas; pergola-covered grills and picnic areas; hard-surface sport court; and several well-equipped playgrounds.

Also accessible from these trails is Prairie Creek Elementary School, which has repeatedly won the Governor’s Achievement Award. And Woodland Spring Middle School is slated to open this fall, offering residents a full Kindergarten through 8th-grade education within the community!

Fresh new model rows, model homes, and premium lots means there’s no better time to see what makes Stonebridge the place for families to call home.