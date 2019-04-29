Benson Place Fieldstone offers assortment of homes to tour during Spring Parade of Homes

In Benson Place Fieldstone, an esteemed team of builders comprised of Aspen Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, Hearthside Homes, Riead Home Construction, SAB Homes, and Summit Homes afford buyers plenty of options when choosing a floor plan that best accommodates their lifestyle and budget. Submitted photo

Benson Place is a 483-acre, master-planned community of over 1,300 single family homes, townhomes, patio homes and maintenance provided villas located in Kansas City, North on 96th Street just west of Flintlock Road with easy access to I-35, I-435, MO-152 & MO-291.

Situated in the heart of Shoal Creek Valley, among rolling hills and abundant parkland, Benson Place Fieldstone, the single family neighborhood, features many attributes that have led to its popularity.

“Fieldstone has been exceptionally busy this year,” notes ReeceNichols agent Heather Philip, who markets Benson Place Fieldstone with Nikie Glasbrenner. “Not only are the homesites remarkably beautiful, but it is a testament to the strong housing market and ongoing builder and buyer confidence throughout the Kansas City metro. The newest phase of about 70 additional lots will be opening early summer.”

In Benson Place Fieldstone, an esteemed team of builders comprised of Aspen Homes, McFarland Custom Builders, Hearthside Homes, Riead Home Construction, SAB Homes, and Summit Homes afford buyers plenty of options when choosing a floor plan that best accommodates their lifestyle and budget. Heather takes pride in assisting future residents with the process.

“Helping families find or build their dream home is wonderful,” said Heather. “It’s incredible to work with a buyer for months as their house is being built and see the look on their face the first time they walk into their completed home. After all, I’m in the community daily and the people I work with become my neighbors, too. I want them to have a great experience!”

Homes in Benson Place Fieldstone begin in the mid $300,000s and include ranch, reverse, 1 ½-story and 2-story floor plans. 14 homes are in various stages of construction and those who act quickly may still be able to choose finishes. A wide selection of move-in ready new homes are available to tour, making it easy for those who want to move soon.

Three homes are entered on the Spring Parade of Homes, open daily 11 am to 6 pm today through May 12. Tour #105 by McFarland Custom Builders is a four bedroom two story. A two story by Summit Homes, Tour #106, features a covered front porch and open plan. The Sonoma, a reverse one and a half story by SAB Homes, is Tour #107. Be sure to add them to your list of favorites to see.

“Not only are there several completed homes to tour, each has distinctive features and finishes that truly leave an impression. It’s no wonder homes sell quickly in this neighborhood,” said Heather.

Many attributes have led to the strong demand for Benson Place Fieldstone, including its close proximity to the Shoal Creek Golf Course and Hodge Park. Benson Place is within the boundaries of the highly rated Liberty school district and just minutes from excellent shopping, downtown Kansas City and Kansas City International Airport.

“In addition to its incredible location, Benson Place offers amenities that all homeowners are looking for, especially families with children,” said Heather. “It’s where people want to live and residents encourage their friends and family to live here, too. The range of housing options in Benson Place allows generations of families to live nearby and enjoy many of the same amenities throughout the neighborhood. There truly isn’t another neighborhood like it in the Northland.”

Community amenities include two swimming pools with cabanas, a children's spray ground, playground, five acre lake, picnic area, walking trails and more than 40 acres of parkland and natural areas.

Benson Place is developed by Hunt Midwest, an industry leader in master planned community development for more than 25 years. Hunt Midwest is owned by the family of legendary sports pioneer, Lamar Hunt, also owners of the Kansas City Chiefs.