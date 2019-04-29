The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor offer lock and leave lifestyle in Leawood

Allure Luxury Homes’ Spring Parade entry, located at 2401 W. 146th St. at The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor in Leawood, boasts a stunning floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceilings and large windows that provide an abundance of natural light. Submitted photo

Nestled in southern Leawood at 148th Street and Kenneth Road, The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor is the newest and final addition to the charming, highly sought-after neighborhood of Leabrooke.

During this year’s Spring Parade of Homes, which runs through May 12, prospective buyers can experience this boutique-style subdivision’s collection of 30 spacious, maintenance-provided lots and two model homes — The Norwood (entry #293) and the Hazelwood (entry #292).

The popular Norwood floorplan is located at 2401 W. 146th Street. Interior highlights include a coveted spacious foyer with wood beams on the ceiling, a dramatic switchback staircase, and many additional “easy living” elements including a main floor laundry room that give this home the convenience of luxurious one-floor living. The living room boasts a beautiful floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and towering windows. Outside, the covered lanai is highlighted by a second stone fireplace. Upon descending the foyer’s switchback stairs, a generously sized lower level awaits with a comfortable family room with a custom entertaining bar and large third and fourth bedrooms — all of which add to the spacious and gratifying feeling of this home.

Although designed as a three-bedroom home with additional unfinished space in the lower level, Allure Luxury Homes has built this model home with a fourth bedroom in the lower level to show buyers how they could easily increase their living space.

Current, fully completed and available inventory also includes Parade entry 292, the highly desired Hazelwood floorplan. The home includes a three-car, side-entry garage and is located at 14513 Meadow Lane. Here, prospective buyers will find numerous delightful upgrades and “wow” elements, like the conveniently located main-floor laundry room with access through the master bedroom’s walk-in closet. A stunning, open gourmet kitchen features a large granite island, “hidden” walk-in pantry, gas cooktop with vented hood, and custom cabinets.

The living room features a lofty, vaulted ceiling accented with wood treatments, a beautiful stone fireplace and towering windows. There is also a covered lanai with a second stone fireplace and stucco privacy half-ways.

Descending down the foyer stairs, the lower level offers a comfortable family room with a custom designed entertainment bar, oversized daylight windows that provide abundant natural light and a generous third bedroom — all of which add to the expansive and luxurious feel. This home built by Taylor Sterling Distinctive Homes is available for a quick close.

At the Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor, prospective buyers will find spacious, open living enhanced by high ceilings featuring a variety of handcrafted finishes. To meet the high demand of “one-floor living,” the design teams have captured the art of luxury and convenience. The result is an uncompromised interior flow that flawlessly connects all of the major living components.

Each unique villa plan has been thoughtfully designed around 3,200 square feet of generous living space including a private master bedroom complete with a luxurious en-suite bathroom featuring a zero-entry shower, a spacious closet and a laundry room. In addition, each plan includes a private, main-level flex room that can be used as a second bedroom or an office depending on the needs of the buyer. The main floor also boasts a gourmet kitchen with an island and stainless steel appliances, including a gas cooktop with vented hood. Spacious, inviting living rooms are designed around a hand-laid fireplace, all of which is enveloped by soaring floor-to-ceiling windows and doors that open to an outdoor oasis complete with a covered living space.

All plans include additional lower level living space with a family room, bedroom and private bathroom. The extensive lower level space affords the ability to easily expand and add a fourth bedroom, as well as an entertaining space including a bar, a theater, an exercise room or whatever the buyer may desire.

Residents here are also just footsteps away from Leabrooke’s desirable amenities, which include a clubhouse with workout room, pool, sports courts for tennis and basketball, a stocked fishing pond and walking trails that wind through picturesque surroundings. Plus, the overall community is only minutes from fine shopping, hospitals and award-winning Blue Valley Schools.

Exclusively built by two celebrated home builders, Allure Luxury Homes with Rocky Rhodes and Lindy Rhodes, and Dan Taylor of Taylor Sterling Distinctive Homes, and marketed exclusively by ReeceNichols, the Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor boasts thoughtfully planned homesites situated within gently winding cul-de-sac streets and carefully designed to accommodate a variety of generous, two- and three-car, reverse 1 1/2-story floor plans, many of which are available in daylight and walkout lower levels.

The Villas of Leabrooke Town Manor offers one of the last places to build in Leawood.