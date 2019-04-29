Tom French luxury Prairie Village twin villas offer wealth of amenities

Meadowbrook Park features a variety of residential living options, including the Twin Villas built by Tom French Homes.

Situated on the former Meadowbrook Country Club property at 95th and Nall, the new community of Meadowbrook Park offers a wealth of amenities in a highly sought-after location. Meadowbrook takes full advantage of beautiful park land accented by mature trees and vibrant green spaces spread throughout the development. Curving streets, low stone walls and well-planned water features create harmonious streetscapes. Two upscale residential neighborhoods are a mix of single family homes, twin villa homes, luxury apartments and senior living.

Tom French Construction is the exclusive builder of the Twin Villa residences, located in the Parkside neighborhood and the gated Reserve neighborhood. With a longstanding reputation as one of Kansas City’s most respected homebuilders, Tom French homes are known for quality and craftsmanship, blending tradition with current design trends. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work, detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care.

“We have been designing and building custom homes and maintenance-provided communities in the Kansas City area since 1978. It’s a truly rewarding experience to be involved in Meadowbrook Park and the creation of this community,” said French.

Meadowbrook features 70 Twin Villa residences with home prices from the low $800,000s. Construction is well underway with over a dozen residents living in their new Parkside twin villa homes, and construction is scheduled to begin later this year in the gated Reserve neighborhood.

“The neighborhood is really starting to take shape and have a wonderful streetscape,” noted onsite agent Sharon Barry.

Three plans are currently available, offering main level living with master suites on the first floor. These include one story ranch homes, reverse story and a half plans and one and a half story homes that start at approximately 1,800 square feet on the main level. Buyers may choose to finish only the main level for a ranch, or finish the upper or lower levels to achieve various square footages up to 4,000 depending on their needs and desires.

An elegantly designed furnished model is available for viewing. This Danbury plan features four bedrooms and three full baths and is currently for sale, priced in the mid to high $800,000s. High-end finishes such as quartz counters, wood floors, and detailed millwork are included in the base price and are typical of the quality Tom French homes are known for.

“We have heard such positive comments about the model. People love the size of the kitchen with high ceilings and large windows that provide an abundance of natural light, making the home feel open and spacious,” said onsite agent Sheri Dyer.

“For those who want or need to move soon, an additional spec home is nearly complete,” added Barry. “A three bedroom Danbury reverse story and a half priced in the mid $800,000s, it will feature a wet bar, family room, and an additional bedroom and bath on the lower level.”

Be sure to add Tour #295, 9263 Parkside Drive, to your list of favorites to see during the Spring Parade of Homes. Note: this is a different address from the Tour Book, as the original entry has been sold.

Featuring thoughtfully designed stucco exteriors with stone and brick trim, courtyards allow living space to flow into beautifully landscaped outdoor spaces. Rear entry garages permit homes to overlook parklettes, lakes and green space. Two and three car garages are available.

All residences in Meadowbrook Park include maintenance, adding to the lock-and-leave lifestyle. Homes association fees for the Twin Villas are expected to be $385 per month, including insurance, exterior maintenance, lawn care and snow removal, roof repair/replacement, and gutter cleaning, among other amenities.

“Buyers have been attracted to the lifestyle at the Twin Villas. They want to stay in a close-in neighborhood, but have all the benefits of new construction,” said Dyer. “Maintenance-provided homes are not only appealing to empty nesters, but busy professionals and families as well.”

In addition to approximately 4 miles of walking trails, residents will enjoy the serene setting of the 84-acre park, three stocked lakes and mature trees that have been preserved as part of the Master Plan. The amenities are vast and include a private community pool located in the Reserve neighborhood for all Reserve and Parkside neighborhood residents to enjoy. It is slated to be open for this year’s pool season.

“We are so excited for people to see the Twin Villas at Meadowbrook Park. The open space of the surrounding park area, the convenience of stepping out your door to walking trails, plus the quality of a Tom French home have been quite a draw for prospective buyers,” said Dyer.