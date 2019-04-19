See a modern masterpiece at Loch Lloyd during Spring Parade of Homes

Starr Homes’ Spring Parade of Homes entry, located at 16008 St. Andrews Court in Loch Lloyd, offers magnificent views of the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course.

Starr Homes’ award-winning Spring Parade of Homes entry in Loch Lloyd is a “must-see” offering extraordinary design, interior finishes and location in the Village of Loch Lloyd. Overlooking a peaceful pond by the Tom Watson Signature Golf Course, this modern masterpiece offers breathtaking views from every room of this reverse 1½-story home, which features four bedrooms, four full and three half-bathrooms, a 5-car garage and Starr Homes’ signature energy-efficient design. This 7,000+-square-foot home is enhanced by modern, clean lines that effortlessly flow from indoor to outdoor living spaces while complimenting the serene, natural setting within the Village of Loch Lloyd.

The soaring two-story, light-filled foyer leads to a sprawling hearth and dining room focused around the kitchen. The adjoining butler’s pantry and separate walk-in pantry provide ample space for prep and storage, while the nearby walk-up bar is ideally located when entertaining guests on the first floor.

The luxe first-floor master suite includes a marble framed fireplace; a coffee bar conveniently placed by an impressive closet that offers plentiful storage; and a sleek, spacious bathroom. The second first-floor bedroom has its own private exterior access, and the home office is enclosed by floor-to-ceiling glass walls. The welcoming four-seasons room encourages family and friends to relax. The adjoining spacious lanai, complete with grilling station, TV and an elongated fire table with waterfront golf course views, invites outdoor living throughout the year.

The lower level offers two additional guest rooms with walk-in closets and en suite bathrooms. Entertainment options are available for everyone — from a massive media room with billiards and a full bar to a golf simulator room and an exercise room. A focal point of the space is the walk-in wine cellar with glass walls and floating bottle storage. The lower level covered lanai provides another place to enjoy the picture-perfect surroundings.

Loch Lloyd offers two additional Parade entries: Cecil & Ray Homes’ newest private estate home offers over 6,000 square feet of impressive indoor and outdoor living space, including a pool and pet-friendly finishings with interiors by McCroskey Interiors. C&M Homes’ reverse story and a half model home is in progress with wooded views and offered at $1,120,450.

While visiting the Parade of Homes entries, prospective buyers can view the variety of homesites Loch Lloyd has to offer — from the last two waterfront lots featuring sweeping views of the lake at Loch Lloyd; to private, wooded estate lots on Spyglass offering acreage; to right-sized lots proximate to the golf course, perfect for empty nesters; and villa lots in The Cove, which offers maintenance-provided luxury living. There is a location within the community for buyers at every stage of life.

“Loch Lloyd is for families looking for a safe environment to raise their children; it is for empty nesters looking to enjoy an active lifestyle; and it is for retirees looking for the ease of ‘lock and leave’ living,” said Ashlea Black, Director of Real Estate Sales & Marketing for Loch Lloyd.

Loch Lloyd’s consistent growth is evidenced by the continued expansion on the north end of the community; the development of The Cove, a maintenance-provided enclave near the south end of the lake; and eight additional new model homes by Willis Custom Homes, Don Julian Builders, Evan Talan Homes, Starr Homes, Cecil & Ray Homes, C&M Homes and The National Home Building Company, which are underway for 2019 and 2020. Visit Loch Lloyd during the Spring Parade of Homes (April 27 through May 12) to experience this extraordinary community!