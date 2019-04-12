Final three homes nearing completion at Tuscany Piazza Townhomes

Tuscany Piazza Townhomes is a boutique community of six luxurious maintenance-provided homes.

Tom French, a leader in developing and building maintenance-provided and single family communities, has earned a stellar reputation for quality during his 40-year career. His communities offer an abundance of designs with an emphasis on main floor living, featuring beautiful and extensive trim work; detailed cabinetry and show-stopping fireplaces; vaulted ceilings and open spaces that allow for comfortable entertaining. The result is charm blended with ease of care. French has several communities in progress, providing prospective buyers a wealth of options to suit their particular needs, desires and lifestyles.

Located at 137th Street, east of Mission Road in Leawood, Tuscany Piazza Townhomes is a boutique community of just six reverse 1 1/2 story homes that offer the same high-end customization, architectural detail and quality that has earned French numerous awards as well as repeat and multigenerational clients. Featuring charming old world Tuscan flavor and flair with a beautiful entrance fountain, the paver streets and a picturesque pond enhance the stunning stone and stucco exteriors.

Priced from the $840,000s, homes offer two bedrooms and two bathrooms on the main level plus one bedroom, one bathroom and a recreation room on the lower level, with room to expand. The homes also offer three-car garages and encompass 3,000 to 3,500 square feet of living space.

The last three homes are now under construction and slated to be ready in April, May and June. One of the terrace units is available to view by appointment, showcasing beautiful tile work.

“Come out and see the craftsmanship and attention to detail in a Tom French home,” said marketing agent Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes.

Entering the home, from the foyer through the front hall, great room, dining room and kitchen, gleaming hardwood floors beckon. Each home features a gracious foyer with a switchback staircase and either a large divided light mirror or window to flood the stairway with reflected light.

Arched framed openings define the elegant entry. An expansive great room is accented by a vaulted ceiling handsomely trimmed with beams. An impressive fireplace with graceful mantle anchors the room. And beautiful architectural windows open onto private views.

The great room flows into a gourmet kitchen with plenty of room to prepare meals and entertain guests. The custom cabinets are a mix of velvety brown stains and rich colored paint with accents to set off the detailed features. Glass doors accent areas of the kitchen for display of dishes or glassware. Tile back splashes and today’s popular fixture finishes are showcased with granite and quartz counter tops and spacious islands. And main-level wine bars add to the elegant kitchen features and offer versatility for entertaining.

The master suite is on the first floor with a large master bath and walk-in closet. All finishing details, including granite counter tops, glass and tile accents and lighting choices, are carefully selected to create an inviting surrounding. An additional study or second bedroom is also conveniently located on the first floor and the laundry room is adjacent to the master closet.

The lower levels of the homes offer a great deal of additional space. A third bedroom and fully appointed bath is included with an option to finish a fourth bedroom, bath or exercise room. The family room has a walk-up bar with decorative cabinets, a microwave, beverage center and an option for an additional front bar. There is also plenty of space for a media area to host movie nights and ample room for storage.

“Tom and Gayle French worked diligently on the design of these properties to give each homeowner the feel of living in a stand-alone home,” Hoskinson said. “Homeowners for these exclusive properties will get the best of both worlds — an upscale, luxurious home with real lock-and-leave maintenance coverage that is a benefit of attached dwellings.”

The monthly maintenance fees cover building insurance; roof, gutter and downspout repairs; exterior painting; sprinkler system water usage; weekly trash removal; driveway and privacy walk upkeep; snow removal and lawn and landscape maintenance.

For more information, call Susan Hoskinson with Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, Kansas City Homes at 913-484-2839 or visit TomFrenchHomes.com or NewHomesKC.net .